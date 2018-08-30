PornHub Premieres “That’s The Way (I Like It)” Video By and SASHA GREY

The NSFW version link is below

With the impending relase of their musical collaboration “That’s The Way (I Like It)” on Friday, August 31, 2018 via Metropolis Records, post-rock band <PIG> and author/singer/actress SASHA GREY are premiering their new video of the title track via popular NSFW adult video website Pornhub. “I think its about time that people stop being ashamed and furtive in their relationship with <PIG>,” says mastermind Raymond Watts about the video – a cover of the perennial classic by KC & the Sunshine Band. “Being on Pornhub puts us in the mainstream and will stop the stigma that has been attached to the secret and underground world of listening to <PIG>. People can stop listening to us in darkened basements in constant fear of being exposed… Our fans have lived in the fear of discovery for too long!”

Says Pornhub VP Corey Price, “We’ve always been huge fans of Sasha’s work and are thrilled to be supporting her musical endeavors. <PIG>’s reimagining of this timeless disco classic is made all the more sexy with Sasha’s vocals, and we’re so pleased to be premiering their music video here on Pornhub.”

Directed by Gabriel Edvy, the sensually-charged black & white video is a dark disco romp, shot intimately and playfully with disco balls, light BDSM and sweat. “The idea behind the video was how to bring a darker more sinister overtone and texture to what seems to be an initially ‘upbeat’ song,” says Watts. “The foreboding nature of the video is despite of not because of the bright shiny disco elements in the song. Although we use some imagery that suggest a good time is being had… all is maybe not as it seems, possibly a reflection on the current situation we see when looking around at what is happening today in the world. Who is it telling us that everything is better than we could possibly imagine and we are drowning in delusions and force fed lies? But whose lies? Which side of the mirror is looking through a broken lens?”

Photo credit: Mattia Venni and Susannah Doyle; Create by Vlad McNeally