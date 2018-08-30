ROBIN ZANDER INVITES SON’S BAND, SMILE, TO OPEN THEIR NAPERVILLE LAST FLING PERFORMANCE CHEAP TRICK AND SMILE TO ROCK THE MAIN STAGE THIS SUNDAY



Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is having his son’s band, SMILE, open their main stage performance at Naperville Last Fling this Sunday. The gates of the festival open at 4:30PM and bands will begin performing at 5:30PM. For more information, please visit www.lastfling.org/MainStage

About Cheap Trick:

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” and “I Want You To Want Me.”

About SMILE:

Residing from Nashville, TN., SMILE consists of four members: Johnny Keach on lead Vocals and guitar, Hunter Tidwell on drums, Jackson Foraker on bass, and Robin Zander on lead vocals and guitar. Part of the group formed in 2015, with the current lineup being pieced together over the past two years. The band sites influences from many artists, some of which include: The Beatles, My Morning Jacket, The Rolling Stones, Ariel Pink, R. Stevie Moore, The Who, Cheap Trick, Elliot Smith, Joni Hendrix, T. Rex, David Bowie…among many others. Currently working on there first release in the studio, with dates being booked in the U.S. and the U.K. You can also check out there home demos and upcoming concerts on www.smilemusic.bandcamp.com.