Alice In Chains “ROOSTER” with Robby Krieger @ The Palladium 8/29/2018 Hollywood, CA

SOURCE: Rolling Stone

Alice in Chains enlisted the Doors guitarist Robby Krieger for a special performance of the grunge band’s classic “Rooster” during their concert Wednesday at the Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Krieger added bluesy, atmospheric fills to the Dirt song, countering Jerry Cantrell’s wild wah-wah leads. The psych-rock veteran visibly smiled during Cantrell’s solo as he locked in-sync with singer-guitarist William DuVall.

The Doors-Alice in Chains connection runs deep: In December 2017, surviving Doors members Krieger and John Densmore reunited during an award ceremony at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington, where Cantrell came onstage to assist with “Love Her Madly.” Other performers included Carlos Santana and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

“Rooster” is a hit single from Alice in Chains’ second LP, 1992’s Dirt. The quartet recently released their sixth album – and first in five years – Rainier Fog.