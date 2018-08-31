Cinderella Box Set ‘The Mercury Years’ Consisting of Four First Albums and Disc of Rarities out Sept. 28th

A new box set from Cinderella titled The Mercury Years will apparently be released on September 28, 2018 and according to Amazon’s UK website “includes the following albums: ‘Night Songs‘ (1986), ‘Long Cold Winter‘ (1988), ‘Heartbreak Station‘ (1990) and ‘Still Climbing‘ (1994), plus a disc of live tracks and B-sides.”

Disc 1 Track List (Night Songs):

01. Night Songs

02. Shake Me

03. Nobody’s Fool

04. Nothin’ For Nothin’

05. Once Around The Ride

06. Hell On Wheels

07. Somebody Save Me

08. In From The Outside

09. Push, Push

10. Back Home Again

11. Nobody’s Fool (single edit)

12. Shake Me

13. Galaxy Blues

14. Night Songs



Disc 2 Track List (Long Cold Winter):

01. Bad Seamstress Blues/Fallin’ Apart At The Seams

02. Gypsy Road

03. Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)

04. The Last Mile

05. Second Wind

06. Long Cold Winter

07. If You Don’t Like It

08. Coming Home

09. Fire And Ice

10. Take Me Back

11. Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone) [single edit]

12. Coming Home (single edit)



Disc 3 Track List (Heartbreak Station):

01. The More Things Change

02. Love’s Got Me Doin’ Time

03. Shelter Me

04. Heartbreak Station

05. Sick For The Cure

06. One For Rock And Roll

07. Dead Man’s Road

08. Make Your Own Way

09. Electric Love

10. Love Gone Bad

11. Winds Of Change

12. Shelter Me (radio edit)

13. Move Over

14. War Stories

Disc 4 Track List (Still Climbing):

01. Bad Attitude Shuffle

02. All Comes Down

03. Talk Is Cheap

04. Hard To Find The Words

05. Blood From A Stone

06. Still Climbing

07. Freewheelin’

08. Through the Rain

09. Easy Come Easy Go

10. The Road’s Still Long

11. Hot & Bothered

Disc 5 Track List:

01. Jumping Jack Flash

02. Nobody’s Fool

03. Push Push

04. Once Around The Ride

05. Somebody Save Me

06. In From The Outside

07. Rock Me Baby/Bring It On Home

08. Second Wind

09. The More Things Change

10. Somebody Save Me

11. Heartbreak Station

12. Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)

13. Gypsy Road

14. Shake Me