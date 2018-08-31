Cinderella Box Set ‘The Mercury Years’ Consisting of Four First Albums and Disc of Rarities out Sept. 28th

A new box set from Cinderella titled The Mercury Years will apparently be released on September 28, 2018 and according to Amazon’s UK website “includes the following albums: ‘Night Songs‘ (1986), ‘Long Cold Winter‘ (1988), ‘Heartbreak Station‘ (1990) and ‘Still Climbing‘ (1994), plus a disc of live tracks and B-sides.”
Disc 1 Track List (Night Songs):
01. Night Songs
02. Shake Me
03. Nobody’s Fool
04. Nothin’ For Nothin’
05. Once Around The Ride
06. Hell On Wheels
07. Somebody Save Me
08. In From The Outside
09. Push, Push
10. Back Home Again
11. Nobody’s Fool (single edit)
12. Shake Me
13. Galaxy Blues
14. Night Songs
Disc 2 Track List (Long Cold Winter):
01. Bad Seamstress Blues/Fallin’ Apart At The Seams
02. Gypsy Road
03. Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)
04. The Last Mile
05. Second Wind
06. Long Cold Winter
07. If You Don’t Like It
08. Coming Home
09. Fire And Ice
10. Take Me Back
11. Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone) [single edit]
12. Coming Home (single edit)
Disc 3 Track List (Heartbreak Station):
01. The More Things Change
02. Love’s Got Me Doin’ Time
03. Shelter Me
04. Heartbreak Station
05. Sick For The Cure
06. One For Rock And Roll
07. Dead Man’s Road
08. Make Your Own Way
09. Electric Love
10. Love Gone Bad
11. Winds Of Change
12. Shelter Me (radio edit)
13. Move Over
14. War Stories
Disc 4 Track List (Still Climbing):
01. Bad Attitude Shuffle
02. All Comes Down
03. Talk Is Cheap
04. Hard To Find The Words
05. Blood From A Stone
06. Still Climbing
07. Freewheelin’
08. Through the Rain
09. Easy Come Easy Go
10. The Road’s Still Long
11. Hot & Bothered
Disc 5 Track List:
01. Jumping Jack Flash
02. Nobody’s Fool
03. Push Push
04. Once Around The Ride
05. Somebody Save Me
06. In From The Outside
07. Rock Me Baby/Bring It On Home
08. Second Wind
09. The More Things Change
10. Somebody Save Me
11. Heartbreak Station
12. Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)
13. Gypsy Road
14. Shake Me