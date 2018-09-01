Rumor: New AC/DC Album To Feature MALCOLM YOUNG’s Rhythm Guitar Playing On All Songs

Two weeks ago, a new photo of Johnson and Rudd sitting on the deck of Vancouver’s Warehouse Studio with AC/DC’s longtime mixer, engineer, and producer Mike Fraser was posted online.

The picture was once again snapped by Vancouver residents Crystal Lambert and Glenn Slavens from Lambert’s apartment, which overlooks the studio’s outside deck.

In recent weeks, Lambert and Slavens have taken other pictures of Johnson and Rudd, as well as guitarists Angus and Stevie Young. The assumption is that AC/DC is making a new studio album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup after both departing at different points during the tour cycle for 2014’s “Rock Or Bust”.

Rudd was dismissed after completing that LP and before its accompanying tour got underway, after he was arrested on charges of drug possession and threatening to kill someone. Johnson left a little over midway through the tour when he was faced with the possibility of permanent hearing loss.

A lineup consisting of the Youngs, longtime bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Chris Slade and GUNS N’ ROSES frontman Axl Rose on vocals completed the trek, but Angus has been silent ever since on whether he intended to use that lineup for recording purposes or even keep AC/DC going.

Fraser mixed and engineered several LPs by AC/DC, including the last three — 2000’s “Stiff Upper Lip”, 2008’s “Black Ice” and 2014’s “Rock Or Bust” — all of which were recorded at Warehouse.