CHEAP TRICK Live 9/2/2018 Naperville Last Fling (work in progress)

This is currently a work in progress. Concert review will be posted ASAP
CHEAP TRICK live at Naperville Last Fling 2018 #LastFling18
photos by Cassie Balazic for MK ULTRA Magazine and may not be reproduced in any manner except with the expressed written consent of the photographer
Special thanks to Alex Zanders of the Naperville Jaycees
To view all 90 photos please go to our Facebook Page at:
www.facebook.com/mkultramagazine/photos
Set List
Hello There
You Got It Going On
Big Eyes
California Man
On Top of the World
If You Want My Love
She’s Tight
Magical Mystery Tour
Ain’t That A Shame
The Summer Looks Good On You
Baby Loves to Rock
Waitin’ for the Man
The Flame
I Want You to Want Me
Dream Police
Never Had A Lot to Lose
Surrender
Goodnight
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.