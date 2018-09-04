CHEAP TRICK Live 9/2/2018 Naperville Last Fling (work in progress)

Posted on September 4, 2018 by Alex Zander

This is currently a work in progress. Concert review will be posted ASAP

CHEAP TRICK live at Naperville Last Fling 2018 #LastFling18
photos by Cassie Balazic for MK ULTRA Magazine and may not be reproduced in any manner except with the expressed written consent of the photographer

Special thanks to Alex Zanders of the Naperville Jaycees

To view all 90 photos please go to our Facebook Page at:

www.facebook.com/mkultramagazine/photos

Set List 

Hello There
You Got It Going On
Big Eyes
California Man
On Top of the World
If You Want My Love
She’s Tight
Magical Mystery Tour
Ain’t That A Shame
The Summer Looks Good On You
Baby Loves to Rock
Waitin’ for the Man
The Flame
I Want You to Want Me
Dream Police
Never Had A Lot to Lose
Surrender
Goodnight

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

