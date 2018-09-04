CHEAP TRICK Live 9/2/2018 Naperville Last Fling (work in progress)

This is currently a work in progress. Concert review will be posted ASAP

CHEAP TRICK live at Naperville Last Fling 2018 #LastFling18

photos by Cassie Balazic for MK ULTRA Magazine and may not be reproduced in any manner except with the expressed written consent of the photographer

Special thanks to Alex Zanders of the Naperville Jaycees

To view all 90 photos please go to our Facebook Page at:

www.facebook.com/mkultramagazine/photos

Set List

Hello There

You Got It Going On

Big Eyes

California Man

On Top of the World

If You Want My Love

She’s Tight

Magical Mystery Tour

Ain’t That A Shame

The Summer Looks Good On You

Baby Loves to Rock

Waitin’ for the Man

The Flame

I Want You to Want Me

Dream Police

Never Had A Lot to Lose

Surrender

Goodnight