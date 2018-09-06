L.A. GUNS 2018 Tour Dates

Posted on September 6, 2018 by Alex Zander

LA FORGE

SEP 5 WED The Craufurd Arms Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

SEP 6 THU Rebellion Manchester, United Kingdom

SEP 8 SAT TIVOLI Buckley, United Kingdom

SEP 10 MON Gebr. de Nobel Leiden, Netherlands

SEP 11 TUE Turock Essen, Germany

SEP 12 WED Colos-Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany

SEP 14 FRI L’empreint Savigny Le Temple, France

SEP 15 SAT Castle of Princess d’Arenberg Raismes, France

SEP 16 SUN HAIR METAL HEAVEN FESTIVAL Hull, United Kingdom

OCT 4 THU The Eclectic Room Angola, IN, United States

OCT 5 FRI THE MACHINE SHOP Flint, MI, United States

OCT 6 SAT GROUND ZERO Traverse City, MI, United States

OCT 8 MON Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI, United States

OCT 9 TUE The Cabooze Minneapolis, MN, United States

OCT 11 THU The Forge Joliet, IL, United States

OCT 12 FRIRiverside Ballroom Green Bay, WI, United States

OCT 15 MON 37 Main Buford Buford, GA, United States

OCT 17 WED THE BASEMENT EAST Nashville, TN, United States

OCT 18 THU The International Knoxville, TN, United States

OCT 19 FRI Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY, United States

NOV 23 FRI Coach House Concert Hall San Juan Capistrano, CA, United States

NOV 24 SAT MARQUEE THEATRE Tempe, AZ, United States

NOV 29 THU Proof Rooftop Lounge Houston, TX, United States

DEC 6 THU The Royal Grove Lincoln, NE, United States

DEC 7 FRI The State Theatre Harrah, OK, United States

DEC 8 SAT IDL BALLROOM Tulsa, OK, United States

DEC 28 FRI Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill Las Vegas, NV, United States

DEC 29 SAT Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill Las Vegas, NV, United States

