ROCK ON THE RANGE Ends After 12-Year Run; To Be Replaced By SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL

Premier independent U.S. music festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced the new Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival. The three-day event will debut at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2019 and will feature a premium food and beverage selection, art installations, plus expanded onsite experiences like never before to accompany a spectacular and diverse music lineup that will be announced in the coming months.

The announcement of the inaugural Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival replaces long-standing festival Rock On The Range.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with Rock On The Range, and we couldn’t have done it without our partnership with AEG,” says Danny Wimmer. “When we started Rock On The Range, there was no other festival in America quite like it but recently it became clear that we had different visions of where to take the festival next. The city of Columbus and our devoted rock fans deserve a one-of-a-kind, world-class festival, and that is exactly what Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival will bring to MAPFRE Stadium.”

Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents is one of the largest independent producers of destination rock music festivals in the America and produces events, including Louder Than Life, Monster Energy Aftershock, Welcome To Rockville, Bourbon & Beyond and more. They’re also the co-creators of Rock On The Range, America’s largest and most acclaimed rock festival, which celebrated its 12th year in 2018.



DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. By combining A-list music talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities.

DWP is comprised of industry professionals with collective decades of concert, food and beverage, brand partnership and music industry experience.

“This is an exciting time at DWP and in the music festival business,” says Wimmer. “Over the next two years, we will be making a series of major steps that are designed to push the U.S. rock festival market forward. This is the first of those announcements.”

“I believe that the festival market is at a major inflection point,” he continues. “The proliferation of music festivals has been good for competition and caused promoters to aggressively pursue expanded entertainment and enhanced experiences. At festivals like Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, for example, we have been able, and will continue, to rise to the challenge and push the boundaries in food programs, wine and spirits offerings, art installations and all of the other things that fans have come to expect. This growth is essential for rock festivals to hold their own against our cousins in other genres. We are about to embark on the next generation of rock festivals this spring.”