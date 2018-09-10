BearManor Media Presents Phil Hall’s New Book – “The Weirdest Movie Ever Made: The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Film”

Tracing the convoluted history of the 59 seconds of grainy, shaky, and silent 16mm film that propelled Bigfoot into pop culture forever



BearManor Media is proud to announce the release of The Weirdest Movie Ever Made: The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Film, a new book by Phil Hall. The book will be available in all book retail channels beginning October 1st for the suggested retail price of $24.95 for the hardcover edition and $14.95 for the softcover edition.



On October 20th 1967, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin emerged from a forest in Northern California with 59 seconds of grainy, shaky, silent 16mm film that offered documentary evidence of the existence of the Sasquatch, a creature of Native American folklore. Although neither Patterson nor Gimlin had any previous experience in filmmaking or zoology, they presented their remarkable footage as the first motion picture evidence to confirm the existence of the elusive Sasquatch.

However, not everyone was convinced by the imagery on the Patterson-Gimlin Film. Additional doubt was generated by the strange story behind the film’s creation. Over the years, odd rumors emerged about the film, including the story of an Academy Award-winning make-up artist’s alleged role in assembling the creature seen on camera.

Film journalist Phil Hall traces the convoluted history of how Patterson and Gimlin supposedly wound up in the right place at the right time with their camera, and how they brought their weird little film into the scientific community and American popular culture. While the debate over the authenticity of the Patterson-Gimlin Film continues to percolate, few would question the effectiveness of how this piece of celluloid brought forth an unlikely sensation lovingly dubbed Bigfoot.

The Weirdest Move Ever Made: The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Film

By Phil Hall

Published by BearManor Media

122 pages

Hardcover: $24.95, ISBN 978-1-62933-357-1

Softcover: $14.95, ISBN 978-1-62933-356-4

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Phil Hall’s three-decade cinema/media career covers achievements as a film journalist, critic, publicist, distributor, festival programmer and actor. His books include The History of Independent Cinema, The Greatest Bad Movies of All Time and In Search of Lost Films (published by BearManor Media), and his film-related writing has appeared in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired and Film Threat. He is also the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast The Online Movie Show with Phil Hall, an editor and columnist at Cinema Crazedand was a former member of the Online Film Critics Society’s Governing Committee.

ABOUT THE PUBLISHER



Founded in 2001, BearManor Media is an independent book publisher specializing in titles related to all aspects of the entertainment world. For more information, visit the company online at www.bearmanormedia.com.