GHOST ANNOUNCES 2019 EUROPEAN HEADLINE DATES “Chapter Four: “The Accident” Webisode Premieres Today/Fall North American Tour Set for Fall

LOS ANGELES — (Monday, September 10, 2018) — Armed with three Swedish Grammis Awards, a U.S. Grammy, and 75-million global streams of its latest album Prequelle, Ghost announces the European leg of its “A Pale Tour Named Death” world tour, the band’s first set of 2019 concert dates, that will start on February 3 in Lyon, France. Ticket presales begin this Thursday, September 13 at 10AM CET, and the general on sale will start Friday, September 14 at 10AM CET. Complete dates are below; log on to http://bit.ly/GHOSTVIP for all ticketing details.

For these European dates, a limited number of VIP Cardinal Copia Upgrade Packages have just been made available. The special packages include early entry to the venue, a pre-show photo op with the Cardinal, a Ghost alter candle, a Ghost mystery puzzle and other exclusive perks. Go to http://bit.ly/GHOSTVIP for all details.

Ghost’s 2018 Fall tour schedule began with a sold-out headline concert at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 9. The band heads to North America for its 40-date headline tour that starts October 25. That run will include two arena performances, November 16 at the Los Angeles Forum, and December 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In addition, a limited number of GA floor seats for both the Los Angeles and New York arena dates have just been released.



It’s already been quite a year for the Swedish rock band. In addition to the early global success of Prequelle, “Rats,” the album’s first single, has accumulated more than 25-million streams, set a 2018 record for maintaining the #1 spot at U.S. Rock Radio for nine consecutive weeks, and the track’s companion video has logged north of 12-million YouTube views. Last month, Ghost released the provocative Carpenter Brut remix of one of Prequelle’s most popular tracks, “Dance Macabre” that crossed the band into the world of dance music.

USA TOUR DATES

September

9 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

October

25 The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

26 Cox Business Center Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

29 Palace Theatre, Louisville, KY

30 Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

31 Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

November

1 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

2 Peoria Civic Center – Theatre, Peoria, IL

3 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

4 Stephens Auditorium, Ames, IA

6 Orpheum Theatre, Omaha, NE

8 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

9 Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

10 Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

12 Spreckels Theatre, San Diego, CA

13 Community Center Theatre, Sacramento, CA

15 City National Civic Center, San Jose, CA

16 The forum, Los Angeles, CA

17 The Joint @ the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

19 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

20 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

21 Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, LA

23 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL

25 Ruth Eckert Hall, Clearwater, FL

27 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

29 Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

30 Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

December

1 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

2 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

4 Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, VA

5 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre, PA

7 Place Bell, Laval, QC Canada (Montreal)

8 Sony Centre for the Performng Arts, Toronto, ON

10 The Hippodrome, Baltimore, MD

11 Tower Theatre, Upper Darby, PA (Philly)

13 Palace Theater, Albany, NY

14 Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Confirmed dates for Ghost’s European tour are as follows:

February

Sun 3 FRA, Lyon Tony Garnier

Tue 5 HOL, Amsterdam AFAS Live

Wed 6 BEL, Antwerp Lotto

Thu 7 FRA, Paris Zenith

Thur 14 GER, Stuttgart Schleyerhalle

Fri 15 GER, Bochum Ruhrkongress

Sun 17 GER, Hannover Swiss Life Hall

Mon 18 GER, Hamburg Sporthalle

Wed 20 SWE, Gothenburg Scandinavium

Thu 21 NOR, Oslo Spektrum

Sat 23 SWE, Stockholm Ericsson Globe