EXPEDIA’S HEARTLESS CUSTOMER SERVICE IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE FLORENCE

HEARTLESS !!! I’ve used Expedia for well over a decade and never had issues till now and this is upsetting considering the natural disaster, Hurricane Florence, about to hit the SE this week. With this hurricane hitting NC when a flight I booked flying out of Raleigh Thurs. 9/13 at 530P to Chicago through Expedia is scheduled to leave, the heartless people in customer service gave me little options. At first I was offered a credit for the trip which would have been ideal since we’d like to fly her to Chicago this weekend if possible. We would know by Saturday whether to book it this weekend or reschedule for next month. After being on hold, again, this is my 4th call into Expedia in less than 36 hrs. That option was taken off the table and was told I had to decide by Thurs. 9/13 when we would reschedule or cancel and wait 8 weeks for a refund. This is the whole reason I purchased the Flight Cancellation Plan. I can’t wait 8 weeks and since we have no idea what we can do till Saturday but they only gave me 2 options when they took the credit off the table. Completely unfair especially considering that this hurricane is the top story nationwide on every news channel. There are peoples lives and homes and livelihoods at stake here.I’m very disappointed with the lack of compassion and professionalism at Expedia and am very doubtful if I’ll ever use them again.