SILVERTOMB Feat. Former TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGNOSTIC FRONT Members: Tour With LIFE OF AGONY Announced

SILVERTOMB, the new band featuring former members of TYPE O NEGATIVE and AGNOSTIC FRONT, will support LIFE OF AGONY on the “Rise Of The Underground Tour”. The trek will kick off on September 12 in Hampton, New Hampshire at Wally’s and end on September 29 in New York City at Bowery Ballroom.

A new SILVERTOMB single, titled “Insomnia”, can be streamed above.

SILVERTOMB is the latest musical endeavor of guitarist-vocalist Kenny Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID), drummer Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG), bassist Hank Hell (SEVENTH VOID, INHUMAN), New York City hardcore veteran Joseph James (AGNOSTIC FRONT, INHUMAN) on guitar and Aaron Joos (AWAKEN THE SHADOW, EMPYREON) on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals.

SILVERTOMB combines the musical styles of bands such as PINK FLOYD and BLACK SABBATH with a bone-crushing, mind-blowing sonic experience.

Kelly told Antihero about SILVERTOMB’s sound: “There’s elements of what we were doing with SEVENTH VOID. It seems like it’s a continuation from that, but the songs and the song structures really took a life of its own. It’s more layered and textured — not to the extent that we would do in TYPE O NEGATIVE, but it has a little bit of that flavor to it. It doesn’t sound like TYPE O, but, obviously, you have two guys from TYPE O NEGATIVE in the band. It’s going to have resemblance. It’s still a more rock-oriented approach than the slow-paced, doomy aspect that TYPE O had. Now that we’ve added a keyboard player, there’s a lot more layers and textures to it than what SEVENTH VOID was.”

Regarding how SILVERTOMB started, Kelly said: “With SEVENTH VOID, the record that we put out, that came out on 2009. It’s been eight years. There were points in time where there really wasn’t anything going on. The last couple years, things started moving a little bit. We got a solid lineup. We had the guys that we knew that were going to be in the band and stuff. It started moving along a little bit. Some of these songs were written quite a while ago. Once we added a keyboard player… he’s been in the band almost a year. That kind of changed everything. The music that we were writing was starting to go more towards that kind of stuff, and then we were revisiting songs that were written a while ago that didn’t have keyboards in them, then we started adding stuff to that too. It’s, like, ‘Oh, wow.’ Now it’s really becoming something you can… more special to us.”

“Rise Of The Underground Tour” dates

Sep. 12 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s

Sep. 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Sep. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater Of The Living Arts

Sep. 16 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

Sep. 18 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues – Cambridge Room

Sep. 19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

Sep. 21 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 22 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Sep. 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex

Sep. 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Ironworks

Sep. 26 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s

Sep. 28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sep. 29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom