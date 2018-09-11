The Doors Stream Rough Mix Of Love Street

(hennemusic) The Doors are streaming a rough mix of their 1967 track, “Love Street”, as a preview to the September 14 release of an expanded 50th anniversary edition of their third album, “Waiting For The Sun.”

Jim Morrison’s lyrics for the tune – which appeared as the b-side to the US No. 1 hit, “Hello, I Love You” – were taken from a poem he wrote about watching hippies from his house on the street he lived on in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles with girlfriend Pamela Courson.

The “Waiting For The Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” is a 2-CD/1-LP collection that features a new version of the album’s original stereo mix on both CD and 180-gram vinyl LP, which has been newly remastered from the original master tapes by Bruce Botnick, The Doors’ longtime engineer/mixer.

Also to be available on digital download and streaming services, the set includes a second disc of 14 completely unreleased tracks: nine recently discovered “rough mixes” from the album recording sessions and five live songs from a 1968 Copenhagen show.

“I prefer some of these rough mixes to the finals,” says Botnick, “as they represent all of the elements and additional background vocals, different sensibilities on balances, and some intangible roughness, all of which are quite attractive and refreshing.”

The deluxe edition of the album also features unreleased live recordings of five songs from The Doors’ September 17, 1968 concert in Copenhagen. The performance includes three songs from the band’s latest album – “Hello, I Love You,” “Five To One,” and “The Unknown Soldier” – plus the classics “Back Door Man” and “The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat).”