VNV NATION ANNOUNCES NOIRE ALBUM AND TOUR DETAILS

Legendary electronic act VNV Nation has big news for fans – NOIRE, the highly-anticipated 10th studio album, is out via Metropolis Records on October 12th, the day they embark on a world tour, which kicks off in North America on November 16, 2018. VNV’s creative-force, Dublin-born Ronan Harris, describes “Noire” as a “dark and intense energy that doesn’t hold back.”

NOIRE is VNV Nation’s first studio album in 5 years. It was produced at Ronan Harris’ studio in Hamburg, Germany. The sound and style of the album is far-reaching with dark and ominous moments on tracks like “A million” to something symphonic like “All our sins”, to more melodic territory like “When is the future” and “God of all.” A juxtaposition of classic and new studio technology was used to painstakingly craft NOIRE’s 70+ minutes / 13 songs. NOIRE draws on a wealth of musical influences; from the bleaker, darker side of today’s dance music, all the way back to avant-garde composers from the end of the 19th century. Citing inspiration from “70s electronic rock to dark machine-room beats, post-punk, alternative 80s, blues, electronic-pop, cinematic orchestrations, post-classical, dark-ambient and minimalist music,” Harris is immensely proud of the coming opus.

VNV Nation is known for unforgettable, energetic and inspiring live performances. The tour/show promises more to fans than seen before, presenting “Noire” alongside fan favourites and rarities. Special appearances from Berlin synthpop artist De/Vision and Cologne’s dark, new-wave upstarts, Holygram.

“VNV” stands for “Victory Not Vengeance”, espousing the artist’s core message that, “One should strive to achieve, not sit in bitter regret.” The sound blends poetic and thought-provoking lyrics and emotive music, ranging from electronic beats, alternative anthems and haunting ballads, to post-classical. Over its career, VNV Nation’s success has continued to grow. Its last 3 albums charted top 10 in Germany, and its last album Resonance achieved top 5 Billboard Chart positions in the US.

EUROPEAN DATES:



Fri/Oct-12 Dresden, Germany Alter Schlachthof

Sat/Oct-13 Erfurt, Germany Stadtgarten

Sun/Oct-14 Stuttgart, Germany Im Wizemann

Tue/Oct-16 Prague, Czech Republic Futurum Music Bar

Wed/Oct-17 Warsaw, Poland Progresja Music Zone

Fri/Oct-19 Eindhoven, Netherlands Effenaar

Sat/Oct-20 Cologne, Germany E-Werk Köln

Sun/Oct-21 Sint-niklaas, Belgium De Casino

Tue/Oct-23 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

Wed/Oct-24 Bielefeld, Germany Ringlokschuppen

Fri/Oct-26 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

Sat/Oct-27 Magdeburg, Germany Altes Theater Magdeburg

Sun/Oct-28 Munich, Germany Café Muffathalle

Tue/Oct-30 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp

Wed/Oct-31 Leipzig, Germany Haus Leipzig

Thu/Nov-1 Rostock, Germany M.A.U. Club / Zabrik e.V.

Fri/Nov-2 Hamburg, Germany Mehr! Theater

US DATES:



Fri/Nov-16 Austin, TX Barracuda

Sat/Nov-17 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Mon/Nov-19 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Tue/Nov-20 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Wed/Nov-21 St.Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Fri/Nov-23 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sat/Nov-24 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Sun/Nov-25 Boston, MA Royale

Tue/Nov-27 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

Wed/Nov-28 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Fri/Nov-30 Detroit, MI St. Andrews

Sat/Dec-01 Chicago, IL The Metro

Sun/Dec-02 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater

Tue/Dec-04 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

Wed/Dec-05 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro

Fri/Dec-07 Seattle, WA Neptune

Sat/Dec-08 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Sun/Dec-09 Vancouver, BC Imperial Theatre

Wed/Dec-12 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

Thu/Dec-13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Fri/Dec-14 Phoenix, AZ Marquee

Sat/Dec-15 Las Vegas, NV Backstage

