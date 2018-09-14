The Original Misfits are Returning To Chicago, and All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose

Following up classic lineup concerts in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and their New Jersey homeland, the Original Misfits – once again featuring Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only sharing the stage – are returning to Chicago for one night only:

Saturday, April 27 at Allstate Arena.

RIOT FEST PRESALE

Tuesday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. CDT

Ends Thursday, September 20 at 10:00 p.m. CDT

www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0400552DD8F298BF?utm_source=Riot+Fest+Newsletter&utm_campaign=a82bb1a245-misfits&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_af918f16c4-a82bb1a245-134118977

Presale Password: RIOT FEST

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

Friday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m. CDT

www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0400552DD8F298BF?utm_source=Riot+Fest+Newsletter&utm_campaign=a82bb1a245-misfits&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_af918f16c4-a82bb1a245-134118977