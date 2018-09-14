The Original Misfits are Returning To Chicago, and All Hell’s Gonna Break Loose

Posted on September 14, 2018 by Alex Zander

MISFITS

Following up classic lineup concerts in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and their New Jersey homeland, the Original Misfits – once again featuring Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only sharing the stage – are returning to Chicago for one night only:
Saturday, April 27 at Allstate Arena.

RIOT FEST PRESALE
Tuesday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. CDT
Ends Thursday, September 20 at 10:00 p.m. CDT

www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0400552DD8F298BF?utm_source=Riot+Fest+Newsletter&utm_campaign=a82bb1a245-misfits&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_af918f16c4-a82bb1a245-134118977

Presale Password: RIOT FEST

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE
Friday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m. CDT

www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0400552DD8F298BF?utm_source=Riot+Fest+Newsletter&utm_campaign=a82bb1a245-misfits&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_af918f16c4-a82bb1a245-134118977

