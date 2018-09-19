Electric Revolution Release Song “Burn It Down” for Streaming

Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA rockers Electric Revolution have released a new song titled “Burn It Down” for streaming.

Electric Revolution‘s “Story” on their Facebook page states in part (with slight edits):

“Electric Revolution was established on February 1st 2014 by drummer/vocalist Billie Pulera, guitarist Joe Gajan, bassist Steve Crucianelli, soon becoming one of Milwaukee/Chicago areas prominent hard rock power trios, playing many area shows in support of their self titled EP. With preparation for the group’s second musical effort, David Lawson was brought in as lead vocalist, In mid-December 2015, the group’s first full length LP “Character Is Power” was released. Two years after, Gajan and Crucianelli parted ways with Electric Revolution. Pulera and Lawson decided to press on with the Revolution 2018. With new members Brock Betz on guitar, and Chad Imler on bass, Electric Revolution is quickly becoming a hard rock favorite, and sharing the stage with many of classic rock’s royalty such as Pat Travers, Y&T, Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino of Angel, Wishbone Ash, Cheap Trick, Arena Rock Tribute Hair Ball, Gilby Clarke of Guns N’ Roses, Autograph just to name a few.”