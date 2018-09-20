Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Netflix has revealed a new teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of Marvel’s Daredevil revealing the premiere date for the new episodes! Look for the Man without Fear to return on October 19 and check out the new teaser in the player above.

The third season of Marvel’s Daredevil sees the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Also returning for the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, with Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Vincent D’Onofrio back as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. The Kingpin. Newcomers to the series include Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie) as an FBI agent and Joanne Whalley (The Borgias, Gossip Girl, Wolf Hall) as Sister Maggie, a.k.a. Daredevil’s mother.

The 30-second teaser released earlier this month highlights the emotional darkness that Murdock is going through following the events of The Defenders, in which he was presumed dead following the implosion of the building sitting on top of the dragon skeleton, while he was actually recovering in an unknown location with a nun watching over him. Whatever has happened to the former lawyer in the time between has clearly taken a toll, as he’s now prepared to remain in the suit forever instead of returning to his old life.

Erik Oleson will be the new showrunner for the series, replacing Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez, who were co-showrunners on the second season of the series. Steven DeKnight was the showrunner in the inaugural season.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in 2018. The third season of Marvel’s Daredevil is Executive Produced by series Oleson and Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods), along with Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Marvel’s Daredevil is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.