NASHVILLE PUSSY: ‘She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back’ Video

“She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back”, the new video from NASHVILLE PUSSY, can be seen above. The song is taken from the band’s latest album, “Pleased To Eat You”, which was released today (Friday, September 21) via earMUSIC.

Lemmy personally blessed NASHVILLE PUSSY calling them “America’s last great rock ‘n’ roll band” — and Lemmy should know.

Formed in 1997, NASHVILLE PUSSY preached its sleazy gospel over the past couple of decades alongside MOTÖRHEAD in every rock outpost from Asia to Europe and back again.

Raised on a diet of Marshall stacks, Gibson guitars, Jack Daniels, and weed, NASHVILLE PUSSY are the bastard offspring of foul-mouthed, demented hillbilly ice-cream man Blaine Cartwright and tractor-driving, nude art school model, and guitar prodigy Ruyter Suys. NASHVILLE PUSSY quickly gained a reputation for being like “AC/DC with a female Angus” in Ruyter’s blues-meets-punk frenzied guitar solos and Blaine’s hilarious “jailhouse nursery rhyme” lyrics.

The band’s bass player — Bonnie “Bon” Buitrago — began as a teenage fan of the band sneaking into shows, determined to make the leap from audience member to member of the band by mastering her craft on bass. Atlanta native and ex-landscaper Ben Thomas on drums has quickly become known for his showmanship, precision, and all-around sensuality behind the kit.

“We are rock ‘n’ rolls’ dirty little secret — blissfully outliving musical trends we never knew existed,” says Suys. “More than ever, everyone needs to escape to a place where they can pretend they don’t give a shit, let their hair down and get loud, sweaty and dirty. NASHVILLE PUSSY provides that unpretentious refuge. Everyone is welcome — just don’t dress up ’cause it’s gonna get messy.”

The Gods of Rock smiled upon on NASHVILLE PUSSY in creating the band’s brand new studio album, “Pleased To Eat You”. Combining the talents of producer Daniel Rey (RAMONES, WHITE ZOMBIE, Ronnie Spector and RAGING SLAB) and studio engineer David Barrick (BLACK STONE CHERRY, THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS, MARSHALL TUCKER BAND), the band was fresh off an international tour and hungry for new songs to sink their teeth.

“Pleased To Eat You” is their seventh studio album and certainly another milestone recording by the band you’ll need to share with your mom: Bourbon, BBQ, horse farms, good people, and a great fucking record. Seriously, you’ll hardly find a band that manages to act so easy, so fast and yet so impulsive as NASHVILLE PUSSY — a band that is not shy about expressing opinions loud and clear.

“Pleased To Eat You” track listing:

01. She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back

02. We Want A War

03. Just Another White Boy

04. Go Home And Die

05. Low Down Dirty Pig

06. Testify

07. One Bad Mother

08. Woke Up This Morning

09. Drinking My Life Away

10. Endless Ride

11. Hang Tight

12. CCKMP

13. Trying To Pretend That I Give A Shit