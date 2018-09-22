CHEAP TRICK’s Daxx Nielsen to join ‘Late Night’ band for one week, filling in for Fred Armisen

SOURCE: www.rrstar.com

ROCKFORD — Between fatherhood, touring with Cheap Trick and collaborating on a new album, drummer Daxx Nielsen doesn’t have much time to watch TV.

But he did make room in his busy schedule for a unique opportunity to appear on a TV show and perform for a national audience.

From Monday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 4, Nielsen will play drums on new episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as a guest member of the 8G Band, the show’s live music component.

“We’ll come up with riffs to play throughout the show,” he said. “I look forward to being creative with the band.”

Nielsen will fill in for Fred Armisen, the group’s drummer best known for his comedic roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “Portlandia.” Renowned percussionists routinely cover for Armisen on “Late Night” when his other projects take him away from the band.

Sean Kinney of Alice and Chains, Ariana Grande’s drummer Aaron Spears, Steve Smith of Journey and Jim Riley of Rascal Flatts are among those who have sat in for Armisen so far this year.

Nielsen, who lives in Rockford, connected with the show’s booking agent earlier this year while hanging out with Nicko McBrain, the drummer for Iron Maiden, at a music conference in Los Angeles.

“Late Night” tapes new episodes a couple of hours ahead of its nightly broadcast inside studio 8G at 30 Rock in New York City. The show hasn’t announced which celebrity guests it will feature the week that Nielsen is with the band.

Cheap Trick has released three albums in recent years, including a Christmas album that featured original music. The band is on tour and making another album, Nielsen said.

“We’re some of the busiest people working in the industry,” he said.

“Late Night” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Register Star media partner 13 WREX.