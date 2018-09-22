Dayton Strip Club Loses Liquor License After Narcotics, Lap Dances Purchased With Food Stamps

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of Sharkey’s Lounge, a strip club and bar in Dayton, Ohio, starting at close of business Sept. 20 after finding that narcotics and lap dances could be purchased there with food stamps.

Agents began investigating the Twenty Two Fifty Inc., also known as Sharkey’s Lounge, in May of 2017. Officials say during the investigation at Sharkey’s, agents were able to purchase illegal drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits.

Throughout the five-month investigation, agents exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and — of course — lap dances.

Criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and illegal sexual activity.

Sharkey’s is the second adult entertainment establishment in the Dayton area that has had its liquor permit revoked by the Liquor Control Commission as a result of an Ohio Investigative Unit investigation into food stamp and drug trafficking this year. The other business, The Harem, 5825 North Dixie Drive, lost its liquor license in May.

Food stamps: they’re not just for food anymore.