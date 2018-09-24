$6,000: Ace Frehley Wedding Experience to Take Place in Late October in Las Vegas, Nevada

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will be available to be your best man or walk the bride down the aisle at the KISS “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from October 26, to 28, 2018 in what has been marketed as the Ace Frehley Wedding Experience. The price for this wedding package is $6,000 US.

The KISS Mini Golf website lists the following features for the Ace Frehley Wedding Experience:

“Wedding Pkg includes:

–ACE As YOUR Best Man and/or Ace give away the Bride & walk her down the aisle.



-Use of the KISS Wedding Chapel for the ceremony (wedding, vow renewal or commitment ceremony)



-Professional photographer, complete photo session & digital rights to ALL images (Yep! You get ALL of the photos, emailed to you to keep!!)



– We will Facebook LIVE on Ace’s Facebook & KISS Wedding Chapel so your friends & family can watch your ceremony LIVE from the comfort of their homes!



– Rockin’ Photo session with Ace’s Actual Guitar!!

– An “I Got Married at The “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel” 45rpm w/ colored Vinyl Record & special certificate! (This is so cool!) With Ace‘s signature as the Witness!!

– Rockin’ Wedding Cake



– “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel Lanyards & Laminates for couple



– “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel Certificate



– 2 “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel Poker Chips



– 2 “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel Shot Glasses



– 2 “Love It Loud” Wedding Chapel Temporary Tattoos



– up to 10 guests + Bride & Groom”