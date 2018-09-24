GHOST PREMIERES NEW WEBISODE – CHAPTER 5: THE CALL

Band Set to Special Guest on Metallica’s Summer 2019 “WorldWired” European Stadium Tour
North American Fall Headline Tour Starts October 25
LOS ANGELES, CA — Grammy-winning Swedish rock band Ghost will be Special Guest on all four legs of Metallica’s 2019 European stadium tour, “Worldwired.” The tour launches on May 1 in Lisbon, Portugal and will perform at 25 stadiums across 20 countries through August.
Ghost will hit the road this fall when the band headlines its own “A Pale Tour Named Death” trek, first in North America kicking off October 25 in Dallas, TX, and then in Europe beginning February 30, 2019.
Confirmed dates for Metallica’s 2019 “Worldwired” European Stadium Tour are as follows:
May
1 POR, Lisbon Estadio do Restelo
3 SPA, Madrid Valdebebas
5 SPA, Barcelona Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
8 ITA, Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
10 SWI, Zurich Letzigrund
12 FRA, Paris Stade de France
June
8 IRE, Dublin, Slane Castle
11 HOL, Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena
13 GER, Cologne RheinEnergieStadion
16 BEL, Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion
18 ENG, Manchester Etihad Stadium
20 ENG, London Twickenham Stadium
July
6 GER, Berlin Olympiastadion
9 SWE, Gothenburg Ullevi
11 DEN, Copenhagen Telia Parken
13 NOR, Trondheim Granasen
16 FIN, Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
18 EST, Tartu Raadi Airfield
21 RUS, Moscow Luzhniki Stadium
August
14 ROM, Bucharest Arena Nationala
16 AUT, Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion
18 CZE, Prague Airport Letnany
21 POL, Warsaw PGE Narodowy
23 GER, Munich Olympiastadion
25 GER, Mannheim Maimarktgelande