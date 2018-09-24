GHOST PREMIERES NEW WEBISODE – CHAPTER 5: THE CALL

Band Set to Special Guest on Metallica’s Summer 2019 “WorldWired” European Stadium Tour

North American Fall Headline Tour Starts October 25

LOS ANGELES, CA — Grammy-winning Swedish rock band Ghost will be Special Guest on all four legs of Metallica’s 2019 European stadium tour, “Worldwired.” The tour launches on May 1 in Lisbon, Portugal and will perform at 25 stadiums across 20 countries through August.

Ghost will hit the road this fall when the band headlines its own “A Pale Tour Named Death” trek, first in North America kicking off October 25 in Dallas, TX, and then in Europe beginning February 30, 2019.

Confirmed dates for Metallica’s 2019 “Worldwired” European Stadium Tour are as follows:

May

1 POR, Lisbon Estadio do Restelo

3 SPA, Madrid Valdebebas

5 SPA, Barcelona Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

8 ITA, Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

10 SWI, Zurich Letzigrund

12 FRA, Paris Stade de France

June

8 IRE, Dublin, Slane Castle

11 HOL, Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena

13 GER, Cologne RheinEnergieStadion

16 BEL, Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion

18 ENG, Manchester Etihad Stadium

20 ENG, London Twickenham Stadium

July

6 GER, Berlin Olympiastadion

9 SWE, Gothenburg Ullevi

11 DEN, Copenhagen Telia Parken

13 NOR, Trondheim Granasen

16 FIN, Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

18 EST, Tartu Raadi Airfield

21 RUS, Moscow Luzhniki Stadium

August

14 ROM, Bucharest Arena Nationala

16 AUT, Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion

18 CZE, Prague Airport Letnany

21 POL, Warsaw PGE Narodowy

23 GER, Munich Olympiastadion

25 GER, Mannheim Maimarktgelande