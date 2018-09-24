Tom Savini’s ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Remake is Finally Getting a Non-Limited U.S. Blu-ray Release

Posted on September 24, 2018

Tom Savini’s Night of the Living Dead, released in 1990 and considered by many fans to be one of horror’s best remakes, made its Blu-ray debut a handful of years back as a limited edition offering from Twilight Time, and it’s also been recently put onto Blu-ray by Australian company Umbrella. But this Halloween season, it finally comes to non-limited U.S. Blu-ray!

 

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release the Blu-ray on October 23.

 

“It’s a new night for terror – and a new dawn in horror movie-making when special-effects genius Tom Savini brings modern technology to this colorful remake of George A. Romero’s 1968 cult classic. Seven strangers are trapped in an isolated farmhouse while cannibalistic zombies – awakened from death by the return of a radioactive space probe – wage a relentless attack, killing (and eating) everyone in their path. The classic for the 90s: graphic, gruesome and more terrifying than ever!”

