Tom Savini’s ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Remake is Finally Getting a Non-Limited U.S. Blu-ray Release

Tom Savini’s Night of the Living Dead, released in 1990 and considered by many fans to be one of horror’s best remakes, made its Blu-ray debut a handful of years back as a limited edition offering from Twilight Time, and it’s also been recently put onto Blu-ray by Australian company Umbrella. But this Halloween season, it finally comes to non-limited U.S. Blu-ray!

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release the Blu-ray on October 23.

“It’s a new night for terror – and a new dawn in horror movie-making when special-effects genius Tom Savini brings modern technology to this colorful remake of George A. Romero’s 1968 cult classic. Seven strangers are trapped in an isolated farmhouse while cannibalistic zombies – awakened from death by the return of a radioactive space probe – wage a relentless attack, killing (and eating) everyone in their path. The classic for the 90s: graphic, gruesome and more terrifying than ever!”