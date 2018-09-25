MONTE PITTMAN To Kick Off US Tour With Sebastian Bach Tomorrow!

MONTE PITTMAN will take on a month-long US tour this week supporting Sebastian Bach. Set to commence tomorrow, September 26th and run through November 3rd, the trek, which includes additional support from One Bad Son, finds PITTMAN supporting two new solo albums, Better Or Worse and Between The Space, out now via Metal Blade Records.

MONTE PITTMAN w/ Sebastian Bach, One Bad Son:

9/26/2018 The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

9/27/2018 The Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO

9/28/2018 The Commonwealth Room – South Salt Lake, UT

9/30/2018 BLK Live – Scottsdale, AZ

10/02/2018 Jake’s Backroom – Lubbock, TX

10/03/2018 The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

10/05/2018 IDL Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

10/06/2018 Canton Hall – Dallas, TX

10/07/2018 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

10/09/2018 Riot Room – Kansas City, MO

10/10/2018 The Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

10/12/2018 Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

10/13/2018 Trixie’s Entertainment Complex – Louisville, KY

10/14/2018 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

10/16/2018 Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA

10/18/2018 The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

10/19/2018 Aura – Portland, ME

10/20/2018 Wally’s – Hampton Beach, NH

10/21/2018 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

10/24/2018 Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

10/25/2018 The State Theatre – Falls Church, VA

10/26/2018 Boathouse Live – Newport News, VA

10/27/2018 Tarheel – Jacksonville, NC

10/28/2018 The Senate at Tin Roof – Columbia, SC

10/30/2018 37 Main – Buford, GA

10/31/2018 The Foundation Performing Arts & Conference Center – Spindale, NC

11/02/2018 The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

11/03/2018 State Theatre – St. Petersburg, FL

There are great guitarists, great vocalists, and great songwriters, but MONTE PITTMAN is one of the elite few who can truly lay claim to all three titles – and now, he once again raises the stakes with two new solo albums: Better Or Worse and Between The Space.



“The album Between The Space is a heavy album that gets straight to the point as soon as it starts,” relays PITTMAN. “The theme is about connection, alignment, and what divides those things. As always when I write, my goal is coming up with the material that fits in my live show. I did everything on these albums. I wrote it all, I played every instrument, I recorded it, and I mixed it. The only thing I didn’t do was the artwork (by Aaron Lea) and mastering (by Alan Douches). It was a challenge having so many tasks. It was a luxury being able to take the time and get everything just how I wanted it. It was a learning experience, and it was a lot of fun making it.

“The album Better Or Worse,” he continues, “is an acoustic album but it feels like a heavy album. The theme is about being attached to something or being unattached. It could be an idea or a thought process. The softest part of the album has the heaviest lyrics. It builds instrumentally as the album progresses. I wanted the tone of each track to be a little different from each other. Better Or Worse and Between The Space both mirror each other and they are polar opposites. The idea is to have something there for the people who like my heavy music, something for the people who like my acoustic music, and something for the people who like the variety of both.”

For a preview of both albums, visit: metalblade.com/montepittman where the singles “Depth Perception” (from Better Or Worse) and “Evidence” (from Between The Space) can be streamed.

“… an intriguing and mind-bending odyssey…” — Cryptic Rock

www.instagram.com/montepittman

www.montepittman.com

www.facebook.com/MontePittman

twitter.com/montepittmanwww.metalblade.com