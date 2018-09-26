DAVE GROHL Describes Pre-Show Drinking Routine

According to The Pulse Of Radio, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl described his pre-show drinking routine in a new interview with Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS, saying that he begins by taking three Advil an hour and a half before showtime — and then it all gets a little crazy from there.

Grohl explained: “An hour before the gig, I have a Coors Light. About 50 minutes before the gig, I hit my first Jag [Jägermeister], finish the Coors Light, get another Coors Light going. Now there’s a bunch of people around, so I’m throwing shots at everybody and I’m taking shots with everyone in the room. The next Coors Light is down, I got a cold one.”

He continued: “Now it’s about maybe 20 minutes before going on. I’ve had three or four shots of Jäger and three Coors Lights. Then they sort of clear the room and we get 15 minutes to ourselves… So then, it’s all of us and I feel guilty because I’m the only one who’s been doing the shots of the Jag so I start feeding shots of Jag to the rest of the band who are all drinking white wine and champagne and whatever.”

Grohl added: “So I’m pounding them with Jag but I have to take the shots with them so now I’m five or six shots in. And it’s like, it’s time to walk to the stage so I crack another beer just to have a cold one as I walk up and I pick up the bottle and drink the last inch of the Jag!”

At one point, Grohl stopped to say: “This is bad! This is how I’ve spent every night of the last year and a half. That’s why I’m not scared of the Lord. I’ve seen worse.”

FOO FIGHTERS will next headline the second annual Cal Jam in San Bernardino, California on October 6, with GARBAGE, GRETA VAN FLEET, SILVERSUN PICKUPS and many more.