Latest L. A. GUNS Touring Member Announced

From Instagram:

@traciigunsI’d like to welcome @acevonjohnson into the @laguns family . He will be joining us on tour starting next week

The guitarist merry go round continues in L.A. Guns with lead guitarist Tracii Guns having just announced today that L.A. Guns welcomes Faster Pussycat guitarist Ace Von Johnson to the line-up. In March 2018, L.A. Guns replaced guitarist Michael Grant with Johnny Monaco (ex-Enuff Z’Nuff) who was replaced less than three months later by Adam Hamilton.

Hamilton has subsequently clarified via Twitter that he is still in the band and Von Johnson will be doing longer tour runs. The following messages were posted on Hamilton‘s Twitter page today:

“Yes. Ace is going to do some longer runs and I will do the short ones. I have a daughter that has special needs and find it hard to be out of town for weeks at a time”

“Nope. Ace is doing the longer runs. I will do the shorter tours”