X-Men: Dark Phoenix’: See Sophie Turner as Jean Grey In Thrilling Trailer

SOURCE: Rolling Stone

Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain also star in film

Sophie Turner plays a powerful force of rage and pain in the first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The Game of Thrones actress plays the film’s titular character, Jean Grey/Phoenix, a mutant with telepathy and telekinesis who turns to darkness after being struck by a mysterious force during a space rescue mission.

The clip opens with Jean as a young girl, asking Professor X (James McAvoy), “Do you think you can fix me?” He responds, “Jean, you are not broken.” Later, the X-Men founder adds in strong foreshadowing, “The mind is a fragile thing. It takes only the slightest tap to tip it in the wrong direction.”

The preview shows the child Jean accidentally causing a car crash with her mind. From there, the trailer leaps forward in time, as the character struggles to maintain a firm grip on her powers. “She’s all rage, pain, and it’s all coming out at once,” Professor X says in voiceover.

The clip also previews over returning and new X-Men, including Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Nicholas Hoult as Beast and Tye Sheridan as Cyclops. X-Men veteran Simon Kinberg wrote and directed the film, which hits theaters on February 14th, 2019.