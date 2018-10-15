TYPE O NEGATIVE RE-RELEASING ‘BLOODY KISSES’ WITH BONUS TRACKS

The triple LP pressed on 180-gram green and black vinyl is limited to 5,000 copies

The vinyl collectors of the world have had a lot to rejoice about this week as a list of releases has been revealed for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday on November 23rd. And for heavy music fans, the biggest announcement just may be two releases featuring the music of Type O Negative.

The biggest of the pair is the 25th anniversary edition of the Brooklyn goth metal outfit’s third album, Bloody Kisses. Originally released in 1993, this was the last full-length to feature the original lineup of the band, as drummer Sal Abruscato quit the group later that year, and holds the distinction of being the first Roadrunner Records release to achieve gold and platinum sales.

This new edition of Bloody Kisses will arrive as a triple LP pressed on 180-gram green and black vinyl, with the original album stretched across two records joined in a deluxe gatefold package by a third disc featuring bonus material, including their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Black Sabbath” and Rick Rubin’s mix of their version of Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Breeze.” Co-released by Roadrunner Records and Run Out Groove Vinyl, this will be the first time all this music will have been released on wax. The deluxe reissue will be limited to 5,000 copies, and will be available at independent US and Canadian record stores.

Also being released on November 23rd is a split 7” featuring fellow Roadrunner band Trivium covering Type O’s “I Don’t Wanna Be Me” on one side, and the original version of the song on the other.

Bloody Kisses Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Side A

01. Machine Screw

02. Christian Woman

03. Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)

Side B

01. Fay Wray Come Out and Play

02. Kill All The White People

03. Summer Breeze

04. Set Me On Fire

Side C

01. Dark Side of the Womb

02. We Hate Everyone

03. Bloody Kisses (A Death In The Family)

Side D

01. 3.O.I.F.

02. Too Late: Frozen

03. Blood & Fire

04. Can’t Lose You

Side E

01. Suspended In Dusk

02. Black Sabbath (From The Satanic Perspective)

03. Summer Breeze (Rick Rubin Mix)

Side F

01. Christian Woman (Edit)

02. Christian Woman (Butt-Kissing Sell-Out Version)

03. Black No. 1 (Edit)

04. Blood & Fire (Out Of The Ashes Mix)