Dennis Hof Passes Away

Famed brothel owner-turned-politician Dennis Hof died in Nevada on Tuesday, officials said.

The 72-year-old Hof was found dead “at the Love Ranch in Crystal NV” the Nye County Sheriff Department said on Twitter.

No other details were immediately available.

The hard-partying, always quotable Hof was running for seat in the Nevada state Assembly, after knocking off an incumbent Republican in June.

“I’m stunned. This is not the turn I would’ve expected,” his Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hof owned several legal brothels in the Silver State, including the Moonlite Bunny Ranch. That location was center stage of HBO reality show and documentary about the sex industry, “Cathouse: The Series.”