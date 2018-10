After the cataclysmic events of the Season 4 finale, Gotham Season 5 will put its own twist on the iconic No Man’s Land comic book arc of the ’90s, with villains like Penguin, Scarecrow and Mr. Freeze claiming territory across a devastated Gotham City. Get a recap of Season 4 and a sneak peek at the final season, which premieres in 2019 on Fox.

