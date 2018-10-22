Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

Ace Frehley will deliver the first-ever live performance of his self-titled 1978 debut solo album in its entirety during the upcoming 2018 edition of the KISS Expo in Parsippany, NJ.

The December 7-9 event at the Hilton Parsippany will see Frehley headline a KISS Christmas party over the weekend that will also feature appearances by Lita Ford, Lydia Criss, KISS album artist Ken Kelly and tribute band KISS Nation, among others.

All four original KISS members simultaneously issued solo records at the height of the group’s success in the 1970s, with Frehley leading the way in both album sales and singles chart success, as his cover of the 1975 Hello track, “New York Groove”, reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.