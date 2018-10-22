Mortiis Releases Ltd Edition Halloween Special Version of the ‘Weal & Woe’ 9 inch x 9 inch Cassette Box Set

Posted on October 22, 2018 by Alex Zander

mortiis
In cooperation with Dead Seed Productions, preorders are now open for a strictly limited edition Halloween special version of the Mortiis “Weal & Woe” 9″x9″ cassette box set (available here). The box set comes with pumpkin-orange tapes and screen printed insert, all unique to this edition. All pre-orders also get a special “Scumsucker” treat (see the picture completely at the end of this article).

 

The box set contains:

 

“Perfectly Defect” (full track session with 4 bonus tracks)

 

“The Great Deceiver”

 

“The Great Corrupter” double cassette Box (with the never before physically published “Throe” bonus EP)

 

Silkscreened Print on high grade art card

 

Also out is a limited edition Halloween special ‘Demons are Back’ T-shirt .

 

And as mentioned above, the Scumsucker:

mortisscum

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.