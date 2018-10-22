Mortiis Releases Ltd Edition Halloween Special Version of the ‘Weal & Woe’ 9 inch x 9 inch Cassette Box Set



In cooperation with Dead Seed Productions, preorders are now open for a strictly limited edition Halloween special version of the Mortiis “Weal & Woe” 9″x9″ cassette box set (available here). The box set comes with pumpkin-orange tapes and screen printed insert, all unique to this edition. All pre-orders also get a special “Scumsucker” treat (see the picture completely at the end of this article).

The box set contains:

“Perfectly Defect” (full track session with 4 bonus tracks)

“The Great Deceiver”

“The Great Corrupter” double cassette Box (with the never before physically published “Throe” bonus EP)

Silkscreened Print on high grade art card

Also out is a limited edition Halloween special ‘Demons are Back’ T-shirt .

And as mentioned above, the Scumsucker: