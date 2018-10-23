IN CASE YOU FELT LIKE SHOWING UP: Jello Biafra, Al Jourgensen, Groovie Mann just added to Denver Film Festival panel & screening of the Wax Trax! documentary on Friday Nov. 9.

That’s right – The artist’s panel scheduled for November 9th as part of INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: The Story of Wax Trax! Records will now include Ministry front man, Al Jourgensen, Groovie Mann from My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, and long time Wax Trax! collaborator, friend and Colorado native, Jello Biafra. A second screening of the award winning documentary will screen also on Saturday November 10.

In addition, a special Wax Trax! event has been planned with a DJ set from Jello Biafra following the Friday night discussion at the Lion’s Lair.

Tickets for both screenings can be found here: www.secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30503&FID=102

LIVE AT LEEDS

All your hard work with contacting festivals and letting them know you want to see the film has paid off!

We will be screening back in the UK at the LEEDS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on November 3, 2018. This will be our last UK festival scheduled. We hope some of you all can check it out.

HEAD LIKE A HOLE

Well, it looks like Golden Gates and Tenderloins are in our future. We are super honored to be screening INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT in San Fransisco this November and December as part of ANOTHER HOLE IN THE HEAD 2018 programming. Actual screening dates and times are not firmed up and we will let you know as soon as the festival announces the details.



Let us not forget about the screenings we have scheduled already! The Wax Trax! documentary will be in Barcelona twice (Oct. 27 & Nov. 4) and Madrid on Nov. 3.

For the Saturday, October 27 screening, Richard Jonckheere and Patrick Codenys will join Julia Nash for a special artist panel/ Q&A.

Don’t forget, a full list of screenings can be found on our screenings page here at waxtraxfilms.com.