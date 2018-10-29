GHOST ‘A Pale Tour Named Death’ Has Hit The Road in North America: (Clip of the Touring Stage Production Filmed at the UK’s Prestigious Royal Albert Hall)

New Single, “Dance Macabre,” #14 at Active Rock Radio (4th week @ radio) with Almost 23-million Streams and 1.3-million Views for the Video.

LOS ANGELES, CA — Monday, October 29, 2018 — Grammy-winning Swedish rock/pop band Ghost hit the North American road last week (10/25) at Freakers Ball in Grand Prairie, Texas with its “A Pale Tour Named Death,” a 40-date headline trek. The tour will include two arena shows: November 16 at the Los Angeles Forum, and December 15 at New York’s Barclays Center. To get a glimpse at the band’s spectacular theatrical stage production that may be coming to your town, check out the video clip filmed at Ghost’s recent sold-out, headline performance at the UK’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Ghost is well-known for its “an evening with” stage shows that are presented in two acts with an intermission. For “A Pale Tour Named Death,” frontman Cardinal Copia and the now expanded band – seven Ghouls and Ghoulettes – are presenting a two-hour program on a striking stage set performing some of the band’s most popular songs from Ghost’s albums and EPs catalogue. The set list includes “Square Hammer,” “Cirice,” “Ashes,” “He Is” and “Year Zero.” The band is also preforming its new single, “Dance Macabre,” currently #14 at Active Rock Radio; the companion video, is a romantic and erotic look at a defining encounter in Ghost’s past.

Remaining dates on Ghost’s “A Pale Tour Named Death” are as follows:

October

29 Palace Theatre, Louisville, KY

30 Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

31 Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

November

1 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

2 Peoria Civic Center – Theatre, Peoria, IL

3 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

4 Stephens Auditorium, Ames, IA

6 Orpheum Theatre, Omaha, NE

8 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

9 Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

10 Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

12 Spreckels Theatre, San Diego, CA

13 Community Center Theatre, Sacramento, CA

15 City National Civic Center, San Jose, CA

16 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

17 The Joint @ the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

19 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

20 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

21 Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, LA

23 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL

25 Ruth Eckert Hall, Clearwater, FL

27 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

29 Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

30 Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

December

1 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

2 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

4 Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, VA

5 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre, PA

7 Place Bell, Laval, QC Canada (Montreal)

8 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, ON

10 The Hippodrome, Baltimore, MD

11 Tower Theatre, Upper Darby, PA (Philly)

13 Palace Theater, Albany, NY

14 Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

ABOUT GHOST



The Swedish-born Tobias Forge, who has been referred to as “the Andrew Lloyd Webber of Rock,” is Ghost’s creative force, singer, songwriter, musician, and architect of the elaborate storylines that are woven through the band’s four full-length studio albums, EPs, music videos, webisodes, and live shows, all of which advance the Ghost storyline. Forge grew up listening to a wide array of 70s and 80s rock – Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Boston, Black Sabbath, Jefferson Starship, Iron Maiden, and Foreigner. He’s a hardcore music junkie; at home in Sweden, he has a most impressive collection of vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and VHS tapes, and when on tour, he regularly arranges for visits to local record haunts and ships back even more treasures. He plays guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and kazoo. Ghost’s new album, Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor Forge hopes will apply to the societal ills of today.

Ghost’s music began as being much heavier, harder and “more metal,” but over the band’s recent history, their songs have evolved to embrace a more catchy, rock sound. Four of the band’s songs have hit Billboard’s Top 5 Rock chart – “Circe” claimed the #4 spot in 2015, “From The Pinnacle to the Pit” went to #5 in 2016, and both “Square Hammer” (2017) and “Rats” (2018) held the #1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Ghost’s music retains its rock edge as well as its dark lyrical themes like The Black Plague, the Antichrist, the Inquisition, avarice, and the Apocalypse. Ghost won a Grammy Award in 2016 for “Cirice” in the category of Best Metal Performance.