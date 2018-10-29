Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino of Angel to Release SPECIAL 2018 COMMEMORATIVE SINGLE FEATURING “LOST AND LONELY”, “NEVER AGAIN” AND THE UNRELEASED ANGEL SONG “TONIGHT” and Unreleased Song



Guitarist Punky Meadows and singer Frank Dimino of Angel will be releasing a limited edition 12″ single on December 14, 2018, which will feature three songs — “Lost And Lonely,” “Never Again” and the unreleased Angel track “Tonight.”

“Mighty Music & Target Group are pleased to announce the upcoming (December 14th) release from the legendary Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino (Angel). This Limited Edition 12″ Etched Single commemorates the 2018 Reunion Tour and features “Lost and Lonely”, “Never Again”, and the unreleased Angel song “Tonight”.

Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino are best known to millions of people as the guitarist and lead singer of 70s iconic rock group Angel. Known for their elaborate stage show and all-white costumes, Casablanca Records signed Angel to a multi-album deal upon the recommendation of Gene Simmons without even hearing the band play.

They released six albums for Casablanca and toured nonstop playing American arenas with acts such as Aerosmith, Rush, Journey, Styx, Ted Nugent, and a highly successful Japanese tour which included two sold-out nights headlining the legendary Budokan. Angel appeared on the television shows American Bandstand, Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, The Midnight Special, and in the film “Foxes”.

In 2018, after 35 years, the two are back out on the road supporting two very successful solo albums, Punky Meadows “Fallen Angel” (#6 on Billboard Heatseaker chart), Frank DiMino’s “Old Habits Die Hard” and playing a full Angel set to packed venues around the globe.

To commemorate this occasion, they will release a special limited edition (500 copies), a 12” Single Etched Picture Disc that includes «Lost and Lonely» from «Fallen Angel», «Never Again» from «Old Habits Die Hard», and exclusively for this release, the unreleased Angel track «Tonight».

The single is released by Deko Music, was remastered for vinyl by Alan Douches (Fleetwood Mac, Pete Townshend, Yes) and 200 copies will be autographed by both Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino.

Additional US/European dates to be announced for 2019.