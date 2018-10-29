Rick and Daxx Nielsen (Cheap Trick) Join Alice Cooper in Rockford

Alice Cooper was joined by Cheap Trick members Rick and Daxx Neilsen for his 1972 classic, “School’s Out”, at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, IL on October 24.

Rick stepped into the lineup of Cooper’s guitarists for the song, while Daxx assisted drummer Glen Sobel for the encore of the legendary rocker’s show in Cheap Trick’s hometown.

Cooper is winding down the final dates of his “A Paranormal Evening” North American tour in support of his latest album, “Paranormal.” The trek follows the singer’s summer series of shows in Europe with The Hollywood Vampires that included a mix of headline gigs and appearances at festivals in the Czech Republic, France, Belgium and Italy, among others before wrapping up in Rome in early July.