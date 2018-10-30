GLENN DANZIG Calls Current U.S. Government A ‘Farce’, Says Political Situation Is ‘Fucked Up’

In a brand new interview with OC Weekly, Glenn Danzig was asked if he takes time to keep up to date with current events and the state of the world. He responded: “All I will say is that I just think that it’s ridiculous with this farce in our government. It’s a fucked-up situation in politics. But the media won’t show or tell us who really owns and runs the world, the real hidden hand of those in power. They have all the control and what you see, read or hear, and the politicians, they are all just puppets. It’s all bought and paid and it’s all about control. I think people need to wake up, turn off the TV, and think for themselves and not be mindless robots. Don’t accept something just on its face value, don’t let the system enslave your mind and don’t give up any of your rights.”

Last year, Danzig told Rolling Stone that his band’s latest album, “Black Laden Crown”, was inspired by the current times. “There’s so much shit going on all over,” he said. “It just annoys me so much that the government has succeeded in dumbing down the populace. It’s something they’ve been trying to do for a long time, and now they’re successful, making people dumber and dumber. They’re going to create an elite and a working class, and the working class are gonna be dumb and not be able to miss paychecks and they’re going to revolt. And the elite are going to be the ones who get to be educated and know shit and have all the money.”

When the Rolling Stone writer pointed to the current president as an example of what Glenn was talking about, the singer said: “Look at the one before him that started all of it. And the one before him started the NSA shit. This is just a process by people who are handpicked by the Rothschilds and all these other people to do this kind of crap. Look at Bill Clinton: The Clintons are the dirtiest, I have to say. And they’re proud of it and flaunt it in front of everybody. It’s why Hillary Clinton didn’t get elected. You can blame everybody you want, but when you got a history that fucking checkered…”

In a 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Danzig described himself as a political moderate. “I’m that person that’s all over this country,” he said. “I might be conservative on some issues, and some issues I’m really liberal. I’m pro-abortion and I’m pro-Planned Parenthood. But I don’t think Planned Parenthood should be selling baby parts like a chop shop in Brooklyn, okay?”

DANZIG’s 30th-anniversary “Halloween Hell-Bash” will take place on Saturday, November 3 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. This will be the only California DANZIG live date for 2018. Joining DANZIG on the bill are special guests THE DAMNED, VENOM INC., THE METEORS, POWER TRIP and MUTOID MAN.