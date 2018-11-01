“LUST LOST LOVE” Book by Michael Ninn

Posted on November 1, 2018 by Alex Zander

NINNBOOK
So here is my very first Photobook. Lust Lost Love. The title pretty much sums up my take away of my last group of contacts stars. I thought it might be a novel idea to shoot them with the clothes on, there is no nudity in this book. While I was editing this book it gave me time to reflect on each one of these girls personalities and how they intertwined with my own life at the time. – Michael Ninn

 

Large Landscape (13×11 in., 33×28 cm)
Premium Matte 100#

Hardcover ImageWrap with a matte finish
Personally signed Limited edition.
$94.99
Order here:
www.ninnshop.com/collections/best-seller/products/lust-lost-love

 

Some orders could take up to 30 days to be delivered.

