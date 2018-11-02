GLENN DANZIG’s Feature Film To Start Shooting This Month

Glenn Danzig recently signed a feature film agreement with Cleopatra Entertainment, a division of the Los Angeles independent record label Cleopatra Records. Danzig will pen, direct and compose music for the feature film which will be structured as an anthology splitting its running time between three individual characters/storylines based on Danzig’s own popular Verotik comic book characters.

Speaking to LA Weekly, Glenn said about the project: “It’s an anthology movie, which is kind of like Boris Karloff in Mario Bava’s ‘Black Sabbath’. It’s based on three different Verotik comic stories. Kind of like ‘Creepshow’, ‘Tales From The Dark Side’ and ‘Trilogy Of Terror’ with Karen Black — three different stories. [Verotik Comics character] Morella is doing the intro and outros to all the stories. We are casting it right now. We are gonna start shooting a week after Irvine [30th-anniversary show]. I would imagine it’d come out sometime in 2019. We want to do some kind of theater events, midnight-movie style, where you’d get a free Verotik comic that you can only get at the screening. I’m donating a DANZIG song to the soundtrack, and then I’m doing the bumps and groans symphonic classical soundtrack. Already started working on that.”

Verotik is Danzig’s long-running brand of mature horror comic books and related material. The comics, featuring mostly deadly femme fatales, have been in print since 1994.

Asked how working with actors compares with a band, Danzig told Revolver: “So far my experience has been pretty good. Anybody who’s hard to work with, I’ll just kick off my set. We’ll see when we start doing the movie and I have multiple actors everywhere. We’ll see how good my temperament is. [Laughs]”



Glenn went on to say that becoming a feature filmmaker isn’t necessarily a huge stretch for him. “In all the music videos I direct, I always try to bring that kind of flair and that theme to the videos,” he said. “It’s just that now I get to do an actual movie where you don’t have to do so many edits. In music video, you constantly have to do edits because you’ve got to keep everybody’s attention — you can’t just do a long tracking shot. So I get to do a little more cinematic stuff, which is cool. It’s going to be crazy.”