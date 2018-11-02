RAMMSTEIN Announces Summer 2019 European Stadium Tour

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have announced a batch of summer 2019 European tour dates. The 16-date run of stadium shows will kick off on June 28 in Paris, France and end of August 22 in Vienna, Austria. Tickets will go on sale on November 8.

Tour dates:

Jun. 28 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

Jul. 02 – Hannover, Germany @ HDI Arena

Jul. 06 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium

Jul. 10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Stade Roi Baudoiun

Jul. 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Commerzbank Arena

Jul. 16 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Eden Arena

Jul. 17 – Prague, Czech Reoublic @ Eden Arena

Jul. 20 – Luxembourg @ Roeser Festival Grounds

Jul. 24 – Chorzow, Czech Republic @ Stadion Slaski

Jul. 29 – Moscow, Russia @ VTB Arena

Aug. 02 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ Stadium

Aug. 06 – Riga, Latvia @ Lucavsala

Aug. 10 – Tampere, Finland @ Ratina Stadion

Aug. 14 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Stadion

Aug. 18 – Oslo, Norway @ Ullevaal Stadion

Aug. 22 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Paul Landers recently told Music Radar that the band’s follow-up to 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” album could arrive next spring. He said: “What we’ve been mainly doing is playing together in a circle, with all the guys in one room.

“We all go into the mixing desk and I had my PL1 prototype going direct. Same for the some of the other guys — our drummer Christoph Schneider has these electronic drums, so we’ve been using that to play a bunch of ideas together.

“It hasn’t been like a pre-production where each member is alone — it’s been more of an all-together kind of thing. We liked the sound of it so much that we’ve decided to make the record more of a band-unit recording than a bunch of guys playing separately.”

Landers added: “We’ll have to see how it all ends up on the record, but the basic idea is you are hearing a band playing — you could say it’s inspired by our live sound.”

Over the summer, RAMMSTEIN revealed that the new record was entering its “final phase” of production.

In 2016 and 2017, RAMMSTEIN played a number of concerts where the band opened each show with a brand new song, presently only known as “Ramm 4”. The track contained lyrics that seemed to be a combination of various titles of previous RAMMSTEIN songs.