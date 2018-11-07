Joanna Angel Launches New ‘Sex Unfiltered’ Series, Debuts New Feature Big Butts

(Los Angeles, CA / November 12, 2018) — Award-winning adult superstar Joanna Angel introduces fans to a brand-new specialty series and website, ‘Sex Unfiltered’, with the launch of its first title, Big Butts.

The ‘booty-ful’ star-packed release is currently accessible as an online VOD exclusive for Adult Empire. Viewers can purchase each high-quality HD scene by the minute, two-day HD download rental or stream-to-own at Adultempire.com.

“Whenever you can collaborate with a power player like Joanna Angel, it always yields good things,” said Adult Empire Cash Director of Affiliates Daniel Chura. “As she showed in Big Butts, Joanna is the type of performer who doesn’t hold back, and that is the same sort of philosophy we tried to embody when we developed the Sex Unfiltered website.

“Like the brand itself, it is designed to be a direct conduit to her wildest fantasies, brought to life by her Sex Unfiltered movies, archival vids, and sex toys. You get the full ‘unfiltered’ Joanna experience, so to speak!”

Angel directs and stars in the ass-centric Big Butts, which highlights the well-rounded talents of Abella Danger, Jaclyn Taylor, Gia Paige, Ivy Lebelle and Giselle Palmer, along with Mick Blue.

“I’m really excited about this new series,” said Angel. “I have really tried to expand my boundaries in adult this year, doing work with other studios and partnering up with different directors for different projects – and this is a continuation of my path of exploration.

“This new series is high-end gonzo, with beautiful girls and hot sex. I’m perving out and enjoying myself – in the first movie I focus particularly on my love for big asses,” said Angel. “Every scene was just so incredibly intense- I’m hornier now than I’ve ever been in my life and it definitely shows here. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Watch Big Butts at SexUnfiltered.com, and get a sneak peek first at AdultEmpire.com/big-butts.

Prebook shipping for the DVD feature is available November 12 ahead of its November 17 street release Exile Distribution. Big Butts is over 3 hours long and includes special bonus material such as photo galleries, full-motion chapter menus, BurningAngel trailers and DVD extras.