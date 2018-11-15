Japan’s All-Female Metal Band LOVEBITES Releases Music Video For ‘Rising’

Rising stars of Japan’s metal scene LOVEBITES will release their sophomore full-length album, “Clockwork Immortality”, on December 7 via Arising Empire. The official music video for the disc’s first single, “Rising”, can be seen above.

“Rising” is available as an instant gratification track on iTunes ahead of the album’s physical release. The track was written by the band’s guitarist and pianist Miyako, who was also the main composer for half of the album.

Miyako comments: “One of the key sections to ‘Rising’ is a piano and vocal part in the middle, I used this piece to pay my respects to Chopin. If you listen carefully, you may be able to notice it. I believe this song will be one of LOVEBITES’ defining tracks.”

LOVEBITES leader and bassist Miho adds: “‘Clockwork Immortality’ features the strongest, most powerful elements of our second EP, ‘Battle Against Damnation’, with the speedy and melodic elements of our debut album, ‘Awakening From Abyss’. This is the evolution of LOVEBITES so far. I would be happy if you can feel the power overflowing from each song.”

“Clockwork Immortality” includes ten new recordings and sees Finnish engineer supremoes Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila return to mixing and mastering duties, respectively. It is the same team responsible for working on releases from CHILDREN OF BODOM, NIGHTWISH and STRATOVARIUS, among many others.

The album’s spectacular artwork, featuring a wolf smashing through an hourglass, also sees the return of Spanish creative forces David López Gómez and Carlos Vincente León. The pair had worked on the cover art of LOVEBITES’ previous two releases, as well as HELLOWEEN’s 30th anniversary book “Hellbook” and single “Pumpkins United”.

LOVEBITES consists of Asami (vocals), Miho (bass), Haruna (drums), Midori (guitars) and Miyako (guitars/keyboard). The LOVEBITES sound owes a debt to the many great overseas heavy metal bands that have directly influenced their writing. Coupled with their own unique take on music, taking a piece from each member’s eclectic background and experiences, everything has culminated into forging a truly formidable group.

Last fall, Asami, Haruna, Midori, Miho and Miyako performed their first overseas live show in London. On the heels of this success, the all-female band won the “Best New Band” award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in June 2018. LOVEBITES released its second mini album, “Battle Against Damnation”, that same month, and followed it up with appearances at Wacken Open Air in Germany and Bloodstock Open Air in the U.K.

LOVEBITES’ first European tour kicked off on November 13 and will include stops in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the U.K.