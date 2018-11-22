TOBIAS FORGE Says He Is ‘Keen’ To Make GHOST Concert Film



Tobias Forge has confirmed to Revolver magazine that a new release from GHOST is possible for 2019. “There might be something coming next year,” he said. “As an active person, I’ve spent some time in the studio, but we’ll see. We’re still sort of planning the year out. But as of right now, there’s no plan for another covers EP. I think that would be a little predictable. I’m all for recording covers in the future, but we’re definitely not going to do one that comes out in 2019. And even though we made a live record last year, the one thing I am very keen on is making a film, for lack of another phrase. I really want to make a capture of our live show. Since the live record, which I think is very good, we sound way better now. We’re a better band, and now with everything being performed organically, it’s a different being. It sounds way bigger and maybe lends itself to a film better. So we’ll see.”

In December 2017, GHOST surprise-released the digital edition of a live album called “Ceremony And Devotion”, just hours after posting a video teaser for the set online.

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl produced GHOST’s 2013 covers EP “If You Have Ghost”, which included cover versions of songs by ROKY ERICKSON, ABBA, ARMY OF LOVERS and DEPECHE MODE.

GHOST released the “Popestar” EP back in 2016, which, along with the song “Square Hammer”, featured covers of the EURYTHMICS, ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN, SIMIAN MOBILE DISCO and IMPERIET.



GHOST is on tour promoting its latest album, “Prequelle”, which came out in June.

The North American trek, known as “A Pale Tour Named Death”, is visiting nearly 40 cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Forge performed as a “new” Papa Emeritus on each of GHOST’s first three albums, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of “Prequelle”.