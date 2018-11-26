FOO FIGHTERS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN And DISTURBED To Headline Inaugural SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL

FOO FIGHTERS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN and DISTURBED will headline the inaugural Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival. The three-day event, set to take place May 17-19, 2019 at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, replaces the perennially popular hard-rock fest Rock On The Range, which ended its run in 2017 after being held in Columbus since 2007.

Tickets for for Sonic Temple will go on sale on Friday, November 30 at noon EST. Prices are as follows:

* Weekend VIP: $379.50 plus fees

* Pillar Premium VIP Package: $1,949.50 plus fees (accommodations for 2)

* Weekend Field General Admission: $199.50 plus fees

* Weekend Stadium General Admission: $99.50 plus fees

* RV Camping: $250.00

In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage options celebrating local Columbus flavors.

VIP package amenities include: early entry into the festival and access to the VIP lounge, which features LED screens with feeds of the main stage sets, seating areas, heating/air conditioning, premium cash bar, elevated food experiences for purchase, free WiFi, access to charging stations and lockers, and dedicated VIP bathrooms.

Pillar Premium VIP Package amenities include two weekend field VIP wristbands for the entire weekend, with access to the VIP lounge, plus access to the Upper 90 VIP Club, which includes catered lunch and dinner, access to side stage viewing platform, two Sonic Temple festival t-shirts, two exclusive Zippo lighters, and two commemorative laminates.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with Rock On The Range, and with the debut of Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, we’re excited to bring our devoted rock fans and the city of Columbus a one-of-a-kind, world-class event that expands on the festival experience,” said Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “The idea behind Sonic Temple is walking into something bigger than yourself, where YOU belong, or where you were always meant to be. The crowd is unparalleled, and the energy is electrifying, like going to a place of worship. We want this festival to be a temple of rock ‘n’ roll. We want this to be the ultimate rock experience for the true fans who love the genre as much as we do.”

SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian said: “Although in its inaugural year, Sonic Temple’s pedigree is proven, and its roots are strong; it made total sense for us to be involved. One could argue that it was a long time coming. We’ll see you all in Columbus this May.”

David Draiman of DISTURBED added: “We are honored to share the stage with all of our amazingly talented friends and colleagues at the upcoming Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Are You Ready?!?!”

Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival billing is shaping up as follows:

FOO FIGHTERS

SYSTEM OF A DOWN

DISTURBED

BRING ME THE HORIZON

THE PRODIGY

GHOST

HALESTORM

LAMB OF GOD

CHEVELLE

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS

THE CULT

IN THIS MOMENT

THE HIVES

GOJIRA

THE DISTILLERS

MESHUGGAH

ACTION BRONSON

THE STRUTS

REFUSED

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

PARKWAY DRIVE

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

BEARTOOTH

SCARS ON BROADWAY

ARCHITECTS

TOM MORELLO

AVATAR

PUSSY RIOT

BAD WOLVES

FEVER 333

MARK LANEGAN BAND

BADFLOWER

THE GLORIOUS SONS

ISSUES

YUNGBLUD

H09909

BLACK PISTOL FIRE

SCARLXRD

ZEAL & ARDOR

BASEMENT

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

DON BROCO

WAGE WAR

HANDS LIKE HOUSES

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

PALAYE ROYALE

MOVEMENTS

AMIGO THE DEVIL

THE PLOT IN YOU

BOSTON MANOR

COUNTERFEIT.

DEMOB HAPPY

TEENAGE WRIST

THE PRETTY VICIOUS

BLACK COFFEE

SHVPES

DIRTY HONEY

NO1CARES

THE JACKS

For more information, visit SonicTempleFestival.com.