FOO FIGHTERS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN And DISTURBED To Headline Inaugural SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL

FOO FIGHTERS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN and DISTURBED will headline the inaugural Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival. The three-day event, set to take place May 17-19, 2019 at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, replaces the perennially popular hard-rock fest Rock On The Range, which ended its run in 2017 after being held in Columbus since 2007.
Tickets for for Sonic Temple will go on sale on Friday, November 30 at noon EST. Prices are as follows:
* Weekend VIP: $379.50 plus fees
* Pillar Premium VIP Package: $1,949.50 plus fees (accommodations for 2)
* Weekend Field General Admission: $199.50 plus fees
* Weekend Stadium General Admission: $99.50 plus fees
* RV Camping: $250.00
In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage options celebrating local Columbus flavors.
VIP package amenities include: early entry into the festival and access to the VIP lounge, which features LED screens with feeds of the main stage sets, seating areas, heating/air conditioning, premium cash bar, elevated food experiences for purchase, free WiFi, access to charging stations and lockers, and dedicated VIP bathrooms.
Pillar Premium VIP Package amenities include two weekend field VIP wristbands for the entire weekend, with access to the VIP lounge, plus access to the Upper 90 VIP Club, which includes catered lunch and dinner, access to side stage viewing platform, two Sonic Temple festival t-shirts, two exclusive Zippo lighters, and two commemorative laminates.
“I am so proud of what we accomplished with Rock On The Range, and with the debut of Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, we’re excited to bring our devoted rock fans and the city of Columbus a one-of-a-kind, world-class event that expands on the festival experience,” said Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “The idea behind Sonic Temple is walking into something bigger than yourself, where YOU belong, or where you were always meant to be. The crowd is unparalleled, and the energy is electrifying, like going to a place of worship. We want this festival to be a temple of rock ‘n’ roll. We want this to be the ultimate rock experience for the true fans who love the genre as much as we do.”
SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian said: “Although in its inaugural year, Sonic Temple’s pedigree is proven, and its roots are strong; it made total sense for us to be involved. One could argue that it was a long time coming. We’ll see you all in Columbus this May.”
David Draiman of DISTURBED added: “We are honored to share the stage with all of our amazingly talented friends and colleagues at the upcoming Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Are You Ready?!?!”
Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival billing is shaping up as follows:
FOO FIGHTERS
SYSTEM OF A DOWN
DISTURBED
BRING ME THE HORIZON
THE PRODIGY
GHOST
HALESTORM
LAMB OF GOD
CHEVELLE
JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS
THE CULT
IN THIS MOMENT
THE HIVES
GOJIRA
THE DISTILLERS
MESHUGGAH
ACTION BRONSON
THE STRUTS
REFUSED
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
PARKWAY DRIVE
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
BEARTOOTH
SCARS ON BROADWAY
ARCHITECTS
TOM MORELLO
AVATAR
PUSSY RIOT
BAD WOLVES
FEVER 333
MARK LANEGAN BAND
BADFLOWER
THE GLORIOUS SONS
ISSUES
YUNGBLUD
H09909
BLACK PISTOL FIRE
SCARLXRD
ZEAL & ARDOR
BASEMENT
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
DON BROCO
WAGE WAR
HANDS LIKE HOUSES
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
PALAYE ROYALE
MOVEMENTS
AMIGO THE DEVIL
THE PLOT IN YOU
BOSTON MANOR
COUNTERFEIT.
DEMOB HAPPY
TEENAGE WRIST
THE PRETTY VICIOUS
BLACK COFFEE
SHVPES
DIRTY HONEY
NO1CARES
THE JACKS
For more information, visit SonicTempleFestival.com.