L.A. GUNS Outline What Will Have Been Involved To Complete ‘The Missing Peace Tour’



L.A. GUNS have outlined a taste of what will have been involved to complete their tour in support of their critically acclaimed studio album The Missing Peace (2017) in their Never Enough News e-mail newsletter.

The newsletter states:

“Over 150,000 miles traveled (which would circle the earth 6 times !)

180 shows on 4 Continents

19 countries visited

3240 bottles of beer

900 lbs of cold cuts

12980 bottles of water

4320 sodas

1500 bottles of beer

375 bottles of wine

150 fifths of Jack Daniels

1300 hotel rooms”

Remaining 2018 US dates for ‘The Missing Peace Tour’:

Nov. 23rd — The Coach House Concert Hall — San Juan Capistrano, California

Nov. 24th — Marquee Theatre — Tempe, Arizona

Nov. 29th — XR Bar Downtown — Amarillo, Texas

Dec. 1st — Jake’s Sports Cafe — Lubbock, Texas

Dec. 3rd — Herman’s Hideaway — Denver, Colorado

Dec. 5th — Aftershock Live Music Venue — Shawnee, Kansas

Dec. 6th — The Royal Grove — Lincoln, Nebraska

Dec. 7th — The State Theatre — Harrah, Oklahoma

Dec. 8th — Idl Ballroom — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dec. 28th — Counts Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill — Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 29th — Counts Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill — Las Vegas, Nevada