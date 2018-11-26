L.A. GUNS Outline What Will Have Been Involved To Complete ‘The Missing Peace Tour’

Posted on November 26, 2018 by Alex Zander

LAGUNS
L.A. GUNS have outlined a taste of what will have been involved to complete their tour in support of their critically acclaimed studio album The Missing Peace (2017) in their Never Enough News e-mail newsletter.

 

The newsletter states:

 

“Over 150,000 miles traveled (which would circle the earth 6 times !)

 

180 shows on 4 Continents

 

19 countries visited

 

3240 bottles of beer

 

900 lbs of cold cuts

 

12980 bottles of water

 

4320 sodas

 

1500 bottles of beer

 

375 bottles of wine

 

150 fifths of Jack Daniels

 

1300 hotel rooms”

LAGUNSMPT

Remaining 2018 US dates for ‘The Missing Peace Tour’:
Nov. 23rd — The Coach House Concert Hall — San Juan Capistrano, California
Nov. 24th — Marquee Theatre — Tempe, Arizona
Nov. 29th — XR Bar Downtown — Amarillo, Texas
Dec. 1st — Jake’s Sports Cafe — Lubbock, Texas
Dec. 3rd — Herman’s Hideaway — Denver, Colorado
Dec. 5th — Aftershock Live Music Venue — Shawnee, Kansas
Dec. 6th — The Royal Grove — Lincoln, Nebraska
Dec. 7th — The State Theatre — Harrah, Oklahoma
Dec. 8th — Idl Ballroom — Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dec. 28th — Counts Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill — Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 29th — Counts Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill — Las Vegas, Nevada

