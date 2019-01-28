AVN 2019 Winners Announced

AVN Awards were held last Saturday night at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. Below is a list of the winners
Speigler Girls cleaned up.
All-Girl Performer of the Year
Charlotte Stokely
Best Action/Thriller
The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures
Best Actor – Feature
Seth Gamble, Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Actor – Featurette
Tommy Pistol, The Weight of Infidelity, PureTaboo.com
Best Actress – Feature
Eliza Jane, Anne: A Taboo Parody, Pure Taboo
Best Actress – Featurette
Angela White, Who’s Becky? (from Games We Play), Trenchcoatx/Jules Jordan
Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene
Ivy Wolfe, Eliza Jane & Jenna Sativa, A Flapper Girl Story, Girlsway.com
Best All-Girl Movie
Angela Loves Women 4, AGW/Girlfriends
Best All-Girl Series
Women Seeking Women, Girlfriends Films
Best Anal Movie
First Anal 6, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Anal Series
Anal Beauty, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Anal Sex Scene
Angela White & Rocco Siffredi, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films
Best Anthology Movie
Icons, Vixen/Jules Jordan
Best Art Direction
Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best BDSM Movie
Hotwife Bound 3, New Sensations Tales From the Edge
Best Boutique
Chi Chi LaRue’s
Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene
Avi Love & Ramon Nomar, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures
Best Cinematography
Winston Henry, After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan
Best Comedy
Love in the Digital Age, New Sensations Romance
Best Condom Manufacturer
Okamoto
Best Continuing Series
Natural Beauties, Vixen/Jules Jordan
Best Director – Feature
Axel Braun, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures
Best Director – Non-Feature
Evil Chris, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films
Best Director – Web Channel/Site
Lee Roy Myers, WoodRocket.com
Best Double-Penetration Sex Scene
Abigail Mac, Jax Slayher & Prince Yahshua, Abigail, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Drama
After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan
Best Editing
Evil Ricky, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films
Best Enhancement Manufacturer
Boneyard Toys
Best Ethnic Movie
My Asian Hotwife 3, New Sensations
Best Ethnic/Interracial Series
My First Interracial, Blacked/Jules Jordan
Best Featurette
The Weight of Infidelity, PureTaboo.com
Best Fetish Manufacturer
Bad Dragon
Best Foreign Feature/Anthology Movie
A 40 Year Old Widow, Marc Dorcel/Wicked
Best Foreign-Shot All-Girl Sex Scene
Megan Rain & Mina Sauvage, Undercover, Marc Dorcel/Wicked
Best Foreign-Shot Anal Sex Scene
Clea Gaultier, Kristof Cale & Charlie Dean, The Prisoner, Marc Dorcel/Wicked
Best Foreign-Shot Boy/Girl Sex Scene
Rose Valerie & Ricky Mancini, Rose, Escort Deluxe, Marc Dorcel/Wicked
Best Foreign-Shot Group Sex Scene
Alexa Tomas, Megan Rain, Apolonia Lapiedra & Emilio Ardana, Undercover, Marc Dorcel/Wicked
Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene
Abigail Mac & Kissa Sins, Abigail, Tushy/Jules Jordan
Best Gonzo Movie
A XXX Documentary, Kelly Madison/Juicy
Best Group Sex Scene
Tori Black, Jessa Rhodes, Mia Malkova, Abella Danger, Kira Noir, Vicki Chase, Angela White, Ana Foxxx, Bambino, Mick Blue, Ricky Johnson, Ryan Driller & Alex Jones, After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan
Best Ingénue Movie
Best New Starlets 2018, Elegant Angel Productions
Best Interracial Movie
Interracial Icon 6, Blacked/Jules Jordan
Best Lewd Propositions Movie
The Psychiatrist, Pure Taboo/Pulse
Best Lingerie or Apparel Manufacturer
Coquette
Best Lubricant Manufacturer
Pjur
Best Makeup
Dusty Lynn & Cammy Ellis, Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Male Newcomer
Jason Luv
Best Marketing Campaign – Company Image
Vixen Media Group
Best Marketing Campaign – Individual Project
I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films
Best MILF Movie
MILF Performers of the Year 2018, Elegant Angel Productions
Best New Imprint
Blacked Raw
Best New Series
Lesbian Lessons, Lesbian X/O.L. Entertainment
Best New Starlet
Ivy Wolfe
Best Niche Movie
Evil Squirters 5, Hot Frame/Evil Angel
Best Niche Series
Squirt for Me, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment
Best Non-Sex Performance
Kyle Stone, Never Forgotten, Wicked Passions
Best Older Woman/Younger Girl Movie
The Lesbian Experience: Women Loving Girls 3, Digital Sin
Best Oral Movie
Gag Reflex 3, Darkko/Evil Angel
Best Oral Sex Scene
Angela White, Angela by Darkko, AGW/Darkko/Evil Angel
Best Orgy/Gangbang Movie
Gangbang Me 3, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment
Best Parody
Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix
Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Large
Doc Johnson
Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Medium
Satisfyer
Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Small
Motorbunny
Best Polyamory Movie
Watching My Hotwife 3, New Sensations
Best Pro-Am/Exhibitionist Movie
Mick’s Pornstar Initiations, BAM Visions/Evil Angel
Best Retail Chain – Large
Hustler Hollywood
Best Retail Chain – Medium
Taf Distributing
Best Retail Chain – Small
She Bop
Best Screenplay
Lasse Braun, Axel Braun & Rikki Braun, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures
Best Solo/Tease Performance
Kissa Sins, The Corruption of Kissa Sins, Jules Jordan Video
Best Soundtrack
Hamiltoe, WoodRocket/Pornhub Premium
Best Special Effects
Star Wars: The Last Temptation – A Digital Playground XXX Parody, Digital Playground/Pulse
Best Star Showcase
I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films
Best Supporting Actor
Charles Dera, Cartel Sex, Kelly Madison/Juicy
Best Supporting Actress
Joanna Angel, A Trailer Park Taboo, Pure Taboo/Pulse
Best Taboo Relations Movie
Sibling Seductions 2, Sweet Sinner/Mile High
Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Boy/Boy/Girl
Honey Gold, Chris Strokes & Jules Jordan, Slut Puppies 12, Jules Jordan Video
Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Girl/Girl/Boy
Angela White, Kissa Sins & Markus Dupree, The Corruption of Kissa Sins, Jules Jordan Video
Best Transsexual Movie
Aubrey Kate: TS Superstar, Evil Angel Films
Best Transsexual Series
Trans-Visions, Joey Silvera/Evil Angel
Best Transsexual Sex Scene
Aubrey Kate, Lance Hart, Eli Hunter, Will Havoc, Ruckus, Colby Jansen & D. Arclyte, Aubrey Kate: TS Superstar, Evil Angel Films
Best Virtual Reality Product/Site
NaughtyAmericaVR.com
Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene
Marley Brinx & John Strong, Wonder Woman (A XXX Parody), VR Bangers
Best Web Retail Store
DallasNovelty.com
Clever Title of the Year
Hamiltoe, Wood Rocket/Pornhub Premium
Director of the Year
Kayden Kross
Female Foreign Performer of the Year
Anissa Kate
Foreign Director of the Year
Rocco Siffredi
Mainstream Star of the Year
Stormy Daniels
Mainstream Venture of the Year
Asa Akira, Family Guy guest appearance
MILF Performer of the Year
Cherie DeVille
Male Foreign Performer of the Year
Rocco Siffredi
Male Performer of the Year
Manuel Ferrara
Most Outrageous Sex Scene
Charlotte Sartre, Margot Downonme & Tommy Pistol in “My First Boy/Girl/Puppet,” The Puppet Inside Me, WoodRocket/Pornhub Premium
Niche Performer of the Year
Karla Lane
Transsexual Performer of the Year
Chanel Santini
2019 AVN Fan Award Winners
Most Spectacular Boobs
Angela White
Most Epic Ass
Abella Danger
Favorite Female Porn Star
Angela White
Hottest MILF
Kendra Lust
Favorite Porn Star Website
ReidMyLips.com
Favorite Indie Clip Star
Cory Chase
Favorite BBW Porn Star
Alura Jenson
Hottest Newcomer
Alina Lopez
Social Media Star
Riley Reid
Favorite Camming Cosplayer
EliseLaurenne
Favorite Trans Porn Star
Chanel Santini
Favorite Trans Cam Star
Aubrey Kate
Favorite Cam Girl
Kati3kat
Favorite Male Porn Star
Johnny Sins
Favorite Camming Couple
19honeysuckle aka Honey & Tom Christian
Favorite Cam Guy
Aamir Desire