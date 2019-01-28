AVN 2019 Winners Announced

Posted on January 28, 2019 by Alex Zander

AVN Awards were held last Saturday night at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. Below is a list of the winners

Speigler Girls cleaned up.

All-Girl Performer of the Year

Charlotte Stokely

 

Best Action/Thriller

The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

 

Best Actor – Feature

Seth Gamble, Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

 

Best Actor – Featurette

Tommy Pistol, The Weight of Infidelity, PureTaboo.com

 

Best Actress – Feature

Eliza Jane, Anne: A Taboo Parody, Pure Taboo

 

Best Actress – Featurette

Angela White, Who’s Becky? (from Games We Play), Trenchcoatx/Jules Jordan

 

Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene

Ivy Wolfe, Eliza Jane & Jenna Sativa, A Flapper Girl Story, Girlsway.com

 

Best All-Girl Movie

Angela Loves Women 4, AGW/Girlfriends

 

Best All-Girl Series

Women Seeking Women, Girlfriends Films

 

Best Anal Movie

First Anal 6, Tushy/Jules Jordan

 

Best Anal Series

Anal Beauty, Tushy/Jules Jordan

 

Best Anal Sex Scene

Angela White & Rocco Siffredi, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

 

Best Anthology Movie

Icons, Vixen/Jules Jordan

 

Best Art Direction

Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

 

Best BDSM Movie

Hotwife Bound 3, New Sensations Tales From the Edge

 

Best Boutique

Chi Chi LaRue’s

 

Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene

Avi Love & Ramon Nomar, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

 

Best Cinematography

Winston Henry, After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan

 

Best Comedy

Love in the Digital Age, New Sensations Romance

 

Best Condom Manufacturer

Okamoto

 

Best Continuing Series

Natural Beauties, Vixen/Jules Jordan

 

Best Director – Feature

Axel Braun, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

 

Best Director – Non-Feature

Evil Chris, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

 

Best Director – Web Channel/Site

Lee Roy Myers, WoodRocket.com

 

Best Double-Penetration Sex Scene

Abigail Mac, Jax Slayher & Prince Yahshua, Abigail, Tushy/Jules Jordan

 

Best Drama

After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan

 

Best Editing

Evil Ricky, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

 

Best Enhancement Manufacturer

Boneyard Toys

 

Best Ethnic Movie

My Asian Hotwife 3, New Sensations

 

Best Ethnic/Interracial Series

My First Interracial, Blacked/Jules Jordan

 

Best Featurette

The Weight of Infidelity, PureTaboo.com

 

Best Fetish Manufacturer

Bad Dragon

 

Best Foreign Feature/Anthology Movie

A 40 Year Old Widow, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

 

Best Foreign-Shot All-Girl Sex Scene

Megan Rain & Mina Sauvage, Undercover, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

 

Best Foreign-Shot Anal Sex Scene

Clea Gaultier, Kristof Cale & Charlie Dean, The Prisoner, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

 

Best Foreign-Shot Boy/Girl Sex Scene

Rose Valerie & Ricky Mancini, Rose, Escort Deluxe, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

 

Best Foreign-Shot Group Sex Scene

Alexa Tomas, Megan Rain, Apolonia Lapiedra & Emilio Ardana, Undercover, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

 

Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene

Abigail Mac & Kissa Sins, Abigail, Tushy/Jules Jordan

 

Best Gonzo Movie

A XXX Documentary, Kelly Madison/Juicy

 

Best Group Sex Scene

Tori Black, Jessa Rhodes, Mia Malkova, Abella Danger, Kira Noir, Vicki Chase, Angela White, Ana Foxxx, Bambino, Mick Blue, Ricky Johnson, Ryan Driller & Alex Jones, After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan

 

Best Ingénue Movie

Best New Starlets 2018, Elegant Angel Productions

 

Best Interracial Movie

Interracial Icon 6, Blacked/Jules Jordan

 

Best Lewd Propositions Movie

The Psychiatrist, Pure Taboo/Pulse

 

Best Lingerie or Apparel Manufacturer

Coquette

 

Best Lubricant Manufacturer

Pjur

 

Best Makeup

Dusty Lynn & Cammy Ellis, Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

 

Best Male Newcomer

Jason Luv

 

Best Marketing Campaign – Company Image

Vixen Media Group

 

Best Marketing Campaign – Individual Project

I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

 

Best MILF Movie

MILF Performers of the Year 2018, Elegant Angel Productions

 

Best New Imprint

Blacked Raw

 

Best New Series

Lesbian Lessons, Lesbian X/O.L. Entertainment

 

Best New Starlet

Ivy Wolfe

 

Best Niche Movie

Evil Squirters 5, Hot Frame/Evil Angel

 

Best Niche Series

Squirt for Me, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

 

Best Non-Sex Performance

Kyle Stone, Never Forgotten, Wicked Passions

 

 

Best Older Woman/Younger Girl Movie

The Lesbian Experience: Women Loving Girls 3, Digital Sin

 

Best Oral Movie

Gag Reflex 3, Darkko/Evil Angel

 

Best Oral Sex Scene

Angela White, Angela by Darkko, AGW/Darkko/Evil Angel

 

Best Orgy/Gangbang Movie

Gangbang Me 3, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

 

Best Parody

Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

 

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Large

Doc Johnson

 

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Medium

Satisfyer

 

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Small

Motorbunny

 

Best Polyamory Movie

Watching My Hotwife 3, New Sensations

 

Best Pro-Am/Exhibitionist Movie

Mick’s Pornstar Initiations, BAM Visions/Evil Angel

 

Best Retail Chain – Large

Hustler Hollywood

 

Best Retail Chain – Medium

Taf Distributing

 

Best Retail Chain – Small

She Bop

 

Best Screenplay

Lasse Braun, Axel Braun & Rikki Braun, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

 

Best Solo/Tease Performance

Kissa Sins, The Corruption of Kissa Sins, Jules Jordan Video

 

Best Soundtrack

Hamiltoe, WoodRocket/Pornhub Premium

 

Best Special Effects

Star Wars: The Last Temptation – A Digital Playground XXX Parody, Digital Playground/Pulse

 

Best Star Showcase

I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

 

Best Supporting Actor

Charles Dera, Cartel Sex, Kelly Madison/Juicy

 

Best Supporting Actress

Joanna Angel, A Trailer Park Taboo, Pure Taboo/Pulse

 

Best Taboo Relations Movie

Sibling Seductions 2, Sweet Sinner/Mile High

 

Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Boy/Boy/Girl

Honey Gold, Chris Strokes & Jules Jordan, Slut Puppies 12, Jules Jordan Video

 

Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Girl/Girl/Boy

Angela White, Kissa Sins & Markus Dupree, The Corruption of Kissa Sins, Jules Jordan Video

 

Best Transsexual Movie

Aubrey Kate: TS Superstar, Evil Angel Films

 

Best Transsexual Series

Trans-Visions, Joey Silvera/Evil Angel

 

Best Transsexual Sex Scene

Aubrey Kate, Lance Hart, Eli Hunter, Will Havoc, Ruckus, Colby Jansen & D. Arclyte, Aubrey Kate: TS Superstar, Evil Angel Films

 

Best Virtual Reality Product/Site

NaughtyAmericaVR.com

 

Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene

Marley Brinx & John Strong, Wonder Woman (A XXX Parody), VR Bangers

 

Best Web Retail Store

DallasNovelty.com

 

Clever Title of the Year

Hamiltoe, Wood Rocket/Pornhub Premium

 

Director of the Year

Kayden Kross

 

Female Foreign Performer of the Year

Anissa Kate

 

Foreign Director of the Year

Rocco Siffredi

 

Mainstream Star of the Year

Stormy Daniels

 

Mainstream Venture of the Year

Asa Akira, Family Guy guest appearance

 

MILF Performer of the Year

Cherie DeVille

 

Male Foreign Performer of the Year

Rocco Siffredi

 

Male Performer of the Year

Manuel Ferrara

 

Most Outrageous Sex Scene

Charlotte Sartre, Margot Downonme & Tommy Pistol in “My First Boy/Girl/Puppet,” The Puppet Inside Me, WoodRocket/Pornhub Premium

 

Niche Performer of the Year

Karla Lane

 

Transsexual Performer of the Year

Chanel Santini

 

2019 AVN Fan Award Winners

 

Most Spectacular Boobs

Angela White

 

Most Epic Ass

Abella Danger

 

Favorite Female Porn Star

Angela White

 

Hottest MILF

Kendra Lust

 

Favorite Porn Star Website

ReidMyLips.com

 

Favorite Indie Clip Star

Cory Chase

 

Favorite BBW Porn Star

Alura Jenson

 

Hottest Newcomer

Alina Lopez

 

Social Media Star

Riley Reid

 

Favorite Camming Cosplayer

EliseLaurenne

 

Favorite Trans Porn Star

Chanel Santini

 

Favorite Trans Cam Star

Aubrey Kate

 

Favorite Cam Girl

Kati3kat

 

Favorite Male Porn Star

Johnny Sins

 

Favorite Camming Couple

19honeysuckle aka Honey & Tom Christian

 

Favorite Cam Guy

Aamir Desire

