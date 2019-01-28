AVN 2019 Winners Announced

AVN Awards were held last Saturday night at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. Below is a list of the winners

Speigler Girls cleaned up.

All-Girl Performer of the Year

Charlotte Stokely

Best Action/Thriller

The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

Best Actor – Feature

Seth Gamble, Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Actor – Featurette

Tommy Pistol, The Weight of Infidelity, PureTaboo.com

Best Actress – Feature

Eliza Jane, Anne: A Taboo Parody, Pure Taboo

Best Actress – Featurette

Angela White, Who’s Becky? (from Games We Play), Trenchcoatx/Jules Jordan

Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene

Ivy Wolfe, Eliza Jane & Jenna Sativa, A Flapper Girl Story, Girlsway.com

Best All-Girl Movie

Angela Loves Women 4, AGW/Girlfriends

Best All-Girl Series

Women Seeking Women, Girlfriends Films

Best Anal Movie

First Anal 6, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Anal Series

Anal Beauty, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Anal Sex Scene

Angela White & Rocco Siffredi, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

Best Anthology Movie

Icons, Vixen/Jules Jordan

Best Art Direction

Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best BDSM Movie

Hotwife Bound 3, New Sensations Tales From the Edge

Best Boutique

Chi Chi LaRue’s

Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene

Avi Love & Ramon Nomar, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

Best Cinematography

Winston Henry, After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan

Best Comedy

Love in the Digital Age, New Sensations Romance

Best Condom Manufacturer

Okamoto

Best Continuing Series

Natural Beauties, Vixen/Jules Jordan

Best Director – Feature

Axel Braun, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

Best Director – Non-Feature

Evil Chris, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

Best Director – Web Channel/Site

Lee Roy Myers, WoodRocket.com

Best Double-Penetration Sex Scene

Abigail Mac, Jax Slayher & Prince Yahshua, Abigail, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Drama

After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan

Best Editing

Evil Ricky, I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

Best Enhancement Manufacturer

Boneyard Toys

Best Ethnic Movie

My Asian Hotwife 3, New Sensations

Best Ethnic/Interracial Series

My First Interracial, Blacked/Jules Jordan

Best Featurette

The Weight of Infidelity, PureTaboo.com

Best Fetish Manufacturer

Bad Dragon

Best Foreign Feature/Anthology Movie

A 40 Year Old Widow, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

Best Foreign-Shot All-Girl Sex Scene

Megan Rain & Mina Sauvage, Undercover, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

Best Foreign-Shot Anal Sex Scene

Clea Gaultier, Kristof Cale & Charlie Dean, The Prisoner, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

Best Foreign-Shot Boy/Girl Sex Scene

Rose Valerie & Ricky Mancini, Rose, Escort Deluxe, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

Best Foreign-Shot Group Sex Scene

Alexa Tomas, Megan Rain, Apolonia Lapiedra & Emilio Ardana, Undercover, Marc Dorcel/Wicked

Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene

Abigail Mac & Kissa Sins, Abigail, Tushy/Jules Jordan

Best Gonzo Movie

A XXX Documentary, Kelly Madison/Juicy

Best Group Sex Scene

Tori Black, Jessa Rhodes, Mia Malkova, Abella Danger, Kira Noir, Vicki Chase, Angela White, Ana Foxxx, Bambino, Mick Blue, Ricky Johnson, Ryan Driller & Alex Jones, After Dark, Vixen/Jules Jordan

Best Ingénue Movie

Best New Starlets 2018, Elegant Angel Productions

Best Interracial Movie

Interracial Icon 6, Blacked/Jules Jordan

Best Lewd Propositions Movie

The Psychiatrist, Pure Taboo/Pulse

Best Lingerie or Apparel Manufacturer

Coquette

Best Lubricant Manufacturer

Pjur

Best Makeup

Dusty Lynn & Cammy Ellis, Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Male Newcomer

Jason Luv

Best Marketing Campaign – Company Image

Vixen Media Group

Best Marketing Campaign – Individual Project

I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

Best MILF Movie

MILF Performers of the Year 2018, Elegant Angel Productions

Best New Imprint

Blacked Raw

Best New Series

Lesbian Lessons, Lesbian X/O.L. Entertainment

Best New Starlet

Ivy Wolfe

Best Niche Movie

Evil Squirters 5, Hot Frame/Evil Angel

Best Niche Series

Squirt for Me, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

Best Non-Sex Performance

Kyle Stone, Never Forgotten, Wicked Passions

Best Older Woman/Younger Girl Movie

The Lesbian Experience: Women Loving Girls 3, Digital Sin

Best Oral Movie

Gag Reflex 3, Darkko/Evil Angel

Best Oral Sex Scene

Angela White, Angela by Darkko, AGW/Darkko/Evil Angel

Best Orgy/Gangbang Movie

Gangbang Me 3, Hard X/O.L. Entertainment

Best Parody

Deadpool XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, Wicked Comix

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Large

Doc Johnson

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Medium

Satisfyer

Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Small

Motorbunny

Best Polyamory Movie

Watching My Hotwife 3, New Sensations

Best Pro-Am/Exhibitionist Movie

Mick’s Pornstar Initiations, BAM Visions/Evil Angel

Best Retail Chain – Large

Hustler Hollywood

Best Retail Chain – Medium

Taf Distributing

Best Retail Chain – Small

She Bop

Best Screenplay

Lasse Braun, Axel Braun & Rikki Braun, The Possession of Mrs. Hyde, Wicked Pictures

Best Solo/Tease Performance

Kissa Sins, The Corruption of Kissa Sins, Jules Jordan Video

Best Soundtrack

Hamiltoe, WoodRocket/Pornhub Premium

Best Special Effects

Star Wars: The Last Temptation – A Digital Playground XXX Parody, Digital Playground/Pulse

Best Star Showcase

I Am Angela, Evil Angel Films

Best Supporting Actor

Charles Dera, Cartel Sex, Kelly Madison/Juicy

Best Supporting Actress

Joanna Angel, A Trailer Park Taboo, Pure Taboo/Pulse

Best Taboo Relations Movie

Sibling Seductions 2, Sweet Sinner/Mile High

Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Boy/Boy/Girl

Honey Gold, Chris Strokes & Jules Jordan, Slut Puppies 12, Jules Jordan Video

Best Three-Way Sex Scene – Girl/Girl/Boy

Angela White, Kissa Sins & Markus Dupree, The Corruption of Kissa Sins, Jules Jordan Video

Best Transsexual Movie

Aubrey Kate: TS Superstar, Evil Angel Films

Best Transsexual Series

Trans-Visions, Joey Silvera/Evil Angel

Best Transsexual Sex Scene

Aubrey Kate, Lance Hart, Eli Hunter, Will Havoc, Ruckus, Colby Jansen & D. Arclyte, Aubrey Kate: TS Superstar, Evil Angel Films

Best Virtual Reality Product/Site

NaughtyAmericaVR.com

Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene

Marley Brinx & John Strong, Wonder Woman (A XXX Parody), VR Bangers

Best Web Retail Store

DallasNovelty.com

Clever Title of the Year

Hamiltoe, Wood Rocket/Pornhub Premium

Director of the Year

Kayden Kross

Female Foreign Performer of the Year

Anissa Kate

Foreign Director of the Year

Rocco Siffredi

Mainstream Star of the Year

Stormy Daniels

Mainstream Venture of the Year

Asa Akira, Family Guy guest appearance

MILF Performer of the Year

Cherie DeVille

Male Foreign Performer of the Year

Rocco Siffredi

Male Performer of the Year

Manuel Ferrara

Most Outrageous Sex Scene

Charlotte Sartre, Margot Downonme & Tommy Pistol in “My First Boy/Girl/Puppet,” The Puppet Inside Me, WoodRocket/Pornhub Premium

Niche Performer of the Year

Karla Lane

Transsexual Performer of the Year

Chanel Santini

2019 AVN Fan Award Winners

Most Spectacular Boobs

Angela White

Most Epic Ass

Abella Danger

Favorite Female Porn Star

Angela White

Hottest MILF

Kendra Lust

Favorite Porn Star Website

ReidMyLips.com

Favorite Indie Clip Star

Cory Chase

Favorite BBW Porn Star

Alura Jenson

Hottest Newcomer

Alina Lopez

Social Media Star

Riley Reid

Favorite Camming Cosplayer

EliseLaurenne

Favorite Trans Porn Star

Chanel Santini

Favorite Trans Cam Star

Aubrey Kate

Favorite Cam Girl

Kati3kat

Favorite Male Porn Star

Johnny Sins

Favorite Camming Couple

19honeysuckle aka Honey & Tom Christian

Favorite Cam Guy

Aamir Desire