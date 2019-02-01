JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Reveal New Music Video for Two-Part Track “Crank It – Living With Ghosts”

Upcoming North American Tour to Feature VERY SPECIAL GUESTS to Be Announced Soon!

New Full-Length Album, Invasion, Coming 2019

JOHN 5 and The Creatures – comprised of world-renowned guitarist JOHN 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix – have launched another music video from their forthcoming full-length album, Invasion, for a two-part track entitled “Crank It – Living With Ghosts”. The trippy video for this mind-boggling, hypnotic jam begins as a fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark extravaganza, transitioning with the music to something altogether more sinister.

The video for “Crank It – Living With Ghosts” is directed by Israel Perez and features costumes and masks made by Forgotten Saints LA and Scott Blake’s Yordreem Creations. The video was produced by Nicole Hatley, with art direction by Cody Varona.

JOHN 5 says about the video: “This video begins with total acid-trip rave party for “Crank It”, and the second portion of the song, “Living With Ghosts”, is the come down. This video depicts all of the things you secretly want when you go to a party – craziness, indulgence. It’s full of everything you could want – guitars, tits and monsters!”



The launch of “Crank It – Living With Ghosts” closely follows the release of the first single cut from Invasion, entitled “Zoinks!” The full video – featuring an innovative blend of classic 2D hand drawn animation, 3D computer generated imagery and a live action performance – can be viewed here above.

Just like 2017’s Season of the Witch, Invasion – produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and scheduled for release during the summer of 2019 – will be entirely released via a series of music videos. With “Zoinks!” and “Crank It – Living With Ghosts” now out in the wild, JOHN 5 plans to reveal his next music video for “I Am John 5” (an official sequel to “Zoinks!”) on March 1. Details on further music videos are coming soon.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures will kick off their North American Invasion Tour on February 26 in Mesa, AZ. Select dates of the tour – specifically the shows in Mesa, AZ, Hollywood, CA, Anaheim, CA and Sacramento, CA – will feature very special, high-caliber mystery guests to be announced very soon!

The tour will feature support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols. Tickets and VIP packages are available now via www.john-5.com/store.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures Invasion tour dates:



2/26 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

2/28 – Albuquerque, MN @ Launch Pad

3/1 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

3/2 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

3/3 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

3/5 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/6 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

3/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

3/10 – Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club

3/12 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/13 – New York, NY @ Iridium

3/14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft at The Chance

3/15 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

3/17 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

3/18 – New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck

3/20 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

3/21 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

3/22 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

3/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

3/24 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

3/26 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

3/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

3/28 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

3/29 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub

3/30 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

3/31 – Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theatre

4/2 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

4/4 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

4/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

4/7 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ Huose of Blues

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Count’s Vamp’d

4/14 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

About JOHN 5:



JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slash has called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Garbage, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:

JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums

