Nitzer Ebb plans US tour – here are the dates

Nitzer Ebb has announced that they’ll be performing two legs of a U.S. tour this year – the first in May and then again in September. McCarthy and Harris will be joined onstage by original founding NEP members David Gooday and Simon Granger.

 

Nitzer Ebb are a British EBM group formed in 1982 by Essex school friends Vaughan “Bon” Harris (programming, synthesizers, drums, vocals), Douglas McCarthy (vocals), and David Gooday (drums).

 

Nitzer Ebb 2019 tour dates

U.S. [First Leg]

05.09 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston MA
05.10 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn NY
05.11 – SAT (Societe des Arts Technologiques) – Montreal QC
05.12 – Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia PA
05.14 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto ON
05.15 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore MD
05.17 – The Oriental Theater – Denver CO
05.20 – The Orpheum – Tampa Bay FL
05.21 – Terminal West – Atlanta GA
05.24 – The Ground at Space – Miami FL
05.25 – Numbers – Houston TX
05.26 – Trees – Dallas TX

EUROPE

05.30 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain
05.31 – Nuits Sonores 2019 – Lyon, France
06.07 – Wave Got Treffen 2019 – Leipzig, Germany
06.30 – Val de Rock – Chessy, France
07.20 – Amphi Festival – Cologne, Germany
08.03 – Bergfest – Thale – Germany
08.04 – Dekmantel Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands
08.17 – W-Fest – Amougies, Belgium
08.24 – Infest 2019 – Bradford, United Kingdom

U.S. [Second Leg]

09.19 – The Mohawk – Austin TX
09.20 – Metro – Chicago IL
09.21 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit MI
09.23 – VENUE – Vancouver BC
09.25 – Neumos – Seattle WA
09.26 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR
09.27 – Slim’s – San Francisco CA
10.05 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles CA

EUROPE

10.25 – Soundedit Festival – Klub Wytwórnia – Łódź, Poland
11.17 – La Machine – Paris, France
11.18 – La Laitrie – Straßburg, France

