Nitzer Ebb plans US tour – here are the dates

SOURCE: Side-Line

Nitzer Ebb has announced that they’ll be performing two legs of a U.S. tour this year – the first in May and then again in September. McCarthy and Harris will be joined onstage by original founding NEP members David Gooday and Simon Granger.

Nitzer Ebb are a British EBM group formed in 1982 by Essex school friends Vaughan “Bon” Harris (programming, synthesizers, drums, vocals), Douglas McCarthy (vocals), and David Gooday (drums).

Nitzer Ebb 2019 tour dates

U.S. [First Leg]

05.09 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston MA

05.10 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn NY

05.11 – SAT (Societe des Arts Technologiques) – Montreal QC

05.12 – Theatre of the Living Arts – Philadelphia PA

05.14 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto ON

05.15 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore MD

05.17 – The Oriental Theater – Denver CO

05.20 – The Orpheum – Tampa Bay FL

05.21 – Terminal West – Atlanta GA

05.24 – The Ground at Space – Miami FL

05.25 – Numbers – Houston TX

05.26 – Trees – Dallas TX

EUROPE

05.30 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

05.31 – Nuits Sonores 2019 – Lyon, France

06.07 – Wave Got Treffen 2019 – Leipzig, Germany

06.30 – Val de Rock – Chessy, France

07.20 – Amphi Festival – Cologne, Germany

08.03 – Bergfest – Thale – Germany

08.04 – Dekmantel Festival – Amsterdam, Netherlands

08.17 – W-Fest – Amougies, Belgium

08.24 – Infest 2019 – Bradford, United Kingdom

U.S. [Second Leg]

09.19 – The Mohawk – Austin TX

09.20 – Metro – Chicago IL

09.21 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit MI

09.23 – VENUE – Vancouver BC

09.25 – Neumos – Seattle WA

09.26 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

09.27 – Slim’s – San Francisco CA

10.05 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles CA

EUROPE

10.25 – Soundedit Festival – Klub Wytwórnia – Łódź, Poland

11.17 – La Machine – Paris, France

11.18 – La Laitrie – Straßburg, France