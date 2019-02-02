Chicago’s Little Saigon’s 2019 Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration

The annual Argyle Lunar New Year Parade is a decades-old Uptown tradition celebrating the start of the new Lunar Year. We hope you’ll join us as we kick off the Year of the Pig with music, colorful lion dances, entertainment, and more! Come along with a processional of local groups and floats starting near the Argyle “L” stop. Join Alderman Harry Osterman, Uptown United, and the Argyle business community for this special event!

Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration

Date: February 9, 2019

Parade: 1:00 PM (starts at Argyle & Winthrop)

Program: 1:45 PM (at Argyle & Winthrop)

Route: Parade will kick-off at Argyle & Winthrop promptly at 1:00 PM and will head east along Argyle St., south along Sheridan Rd., west along Ainslie St., and north along Broadway to Argyle St.

POP-UPS & AFFILIATED PROGRAMMING

Latin School of Chicago

4956 N. Sheridan – corner of Sheridan and Argyle

12-4pm

The Latin School Community Space welcomes you to drop in for a fun-filled day of art workshops and family-friendly Lunar New Year fun.

Chicago Public Library – Bezazian Branch

1226 W Ainslie (near intersection of Broadway/Ainslie)

12:00 – 12:45pm

Year of the Pig story time and crafts!

PARKING

Celebrate the 12th sign of the Chinese zodiac, the pig, with a $12 value coupon from ParqEx. $4 off your next three transactions. Check out the ParqEx spot listings at 5051 N Broadway for your Uptown parking needs! This coupon is only available a short time, so act quick by clicking the link: bit.ly/PigParkingUptown

Volunteers needed! The 48th Ward and Uptown United are looking for volunteer parade marshals for the parade. If you are interested in supporting this effort, please email PC Gooden-Smiley at pc@48thward.org.

A special thank you to the 20th Police District and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events!