THE 69 EYES Announces First U.S. Tour In 10 Years

The last time that Finnish goth rock legends THE 69 EYES toured the United States was in 2009. As the band has been busy conducting business as usual, releasing albums and touring elsewhere, the U.S. has been waiting very long for the return of the Helsinki Vampires.

After recently teaming up with DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara and his wife Anahstasia’s The Oracle Management, THE 69 EYES are ready to start a new chapter in their 30-year rock ‘n’ roll saga.

“Before releasing the new album, we’re closing a chapter in our history by returning to the homeland of Elvis and the RAMONES,” stated THE 69 EYES singer Jyrki 69. “We cannot wait to play in Memphis and New York and another 20 cities! It’s been way too long. Feels like we’re really back from the grave!”

THE 69 EYES tour dates with MXMS and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR:

Apr. 17 – Pittsburg, PA – Crafthouse

Apr. 18 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

Apr. 19 – Newport, KY – Thompson House

Apr. 20 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Apr. 22 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

Apr. 23 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

Apr. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

Apr. 26 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Apr. 27 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

Apr. 28 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

Apr. 30 – San Francisco – DNA Lounge

May 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

May 02 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

May 03 – Las Vegas, NY – Count’s Vamp’d

May 04 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red *

May 06 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

May 07 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

May 08 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

May 10 – West Palm, FL – Respectables

May 11 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

May 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

May 14 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

May 15 – Amityville, NY – Revolution

May 16 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

May 17 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero **

*no MXMS

** no MXMS and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR

THE 69 EYES is putting the finishing touches on its 12th studio album in Helsinki, Finland for a September release via Nuclear Blast. The first single from the disc will be out at the end of May.

THE 69 EYES’ eleventh album, “Universal Monsters”, was released in April 2016 via Nuclear Blast.

THE 69 EYES is:

Jyrki 69 – vocals

Bazie – guitar, backing vocals

Timo-Timo – guitar

Archzie – bass, backing vocals

Jussi 69 – drums