THE 69 EYES Announces First U.S. Tour In 10 Years

The last time that Finnish goth rock legends THE 69 EYES toured the United States was in 2009. As the band has been busy conducting business as usual, releasing albums and touring elsewhere, the U.S. has been waiting very long for the return of the Helsinki Vampires.
After recently teaming up with DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara and his wife Anahstasia’s The Oracle Management, THE 69 EYES are ready to start a new chapter in their 30-year rock ‘n’ roll saga.
“Before releasing the new album, we’re closing a chapter in our history by returning to the homeland of Elvis and the RAMONES,” stated THE 69 EYES singer Jyrki 69. “We cannot wait to play in Memphis and New York and another 20 cities! It’s been way too long. Feels like we’re really back from the grave!”
THE 69 EYES tour dates with MXMS and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR:
Apr. 17 – Pittsburg, PA – Crafthouse
Apr. 18 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
Apr. 19 – Newport, KY – Thompson House
Apr. 20 – Memphis, TN – Growlers
Apr. 22 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
Apr. 23 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
Apr. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
Apr. 26 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Apr. 27 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
Apr. 28 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
Apr. 30 – San Francisco – DNA Lounge
May 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
May 02 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
May 03 – Las Vegas, NY – Count’s Vamp’d
May 04 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red *
May 06 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
May 07 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
May 08 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
May 10 – West Palm, FL – Respectables
May 11 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
May 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
May 14 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
May 15 – Amityville, NY – Revolution
May 16 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
May 17 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero **
*no MXMS
** no MXMS and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR
THE 69 EYES is putting the finishing touches on its 12th studio album in Helsinki, Finland for a September release via Nuclear Blast. The first single from the disc will be out at the end of May.
THE 69 EYES’ eleventh album, “Universal Monsters”, was released in April 2016 via Nuclear Blast.
THE 69 EYES is:
Jyrki 69 – vocals
Bazie – guitar, backing vocals
Timo-Timo – guitar
Archzie – bass, backing vocals
Jussi 69 – drums